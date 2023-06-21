A politician has decided to seek the help of the feared thunder deity at Nogokpo to settle a matter bordering on fraud and deception

Janet Keturah, who failed her bid to become NDC's parliamentary candidate for Anyaa-Sowutuom, has said the party's constituency chairman took at least GH¢20,000 from her

A female politician affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has threatened to go to the feared shrine at Nogokpo to seek justice for her grievances.

Janet Keturah Naa Ashong failed her bid to become the NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency during the May 13, 2023, primaries.

L-R: Kwesi Arhin, an image at the Nogokpo shrine and Janet Keturah. Source: Facebook/@JANET keturah official, @ Nogokpo, Anchor

In the Anyaa-Sowutuom parliamentary primary, Janet secured 111 votes compared to 191 votes obtained by the winner, Emmanuel Adotey Allotey. Janet came third in terms of votes garnered with Ibrahim Babangida Amadu securing 140 votes. The candidate who secured the least votes in the polls was Hajia Mariama Zakari with 66 votes.

According to a report by the Anchor newspaper, Janet claims she was deceived into paying huge sums of money with the promise that she will get the approval of party delegates to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

NDC constituency chairman will face Nogokpo

The report published on Tuesday, June 21, 2023, explained that Janet Keturah is convinced that NDC constituency chairman Kwesi Arhin and his cronies hoodwinked her.

She said at different times, she gave out a total of GH¢20,000 to the chairman after he was told the payments would secure her the parliamentary seat.

Janet told the Anchor newspaper that she trusted the chairman's assurance that she will win the seat because of her financial commitments.

"Four hours before the election, my constituency chairman called me... 'Keturah hmmm, I am seeing the election to be an open election.’ I asked him 'how'? 'Are you the EC? Are you the one going to vote? You have only one vote, so how did you know that everybody can win?'

“Not knowing, our constituency chairman has gone for an air-conditioned car with money from one aspirant, so he was personally going around, telling the coordinators to channel their votes to that aspirant," the newspaper quoted her.

How the feared thunder deity at Nogokpo works

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the spokesperson for Nogokpo, a small community in the Volta Region, Nufialagah Nornyigbey, has explained that the thunder deity pursues justice at all times.

He explained previously that the town has its own channels for seeking justice.

"The thunder deity of the land is a just one. If you are innocent you go scot-free, but if you really commit, he will visit you. If people say I will go to Nogokpo, it is not based on negativity but on the positive side," he said.

He disclosed this at the height of the controversy over Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's comment about Nogokpo.

Nornyigbey explained that if an aggrieved person brings an issue to the shrine, the thunder god is not consulted immediately. Rather the parties are engaged in an attempt to resolve the issue amicably.

"So if you bring an issue to the temple, a letter will be given to you...or we go with our bailiffs, we have bailiffs. The person is asked to appear to provide answers to the allegations that have been made against them," he explained.

He said if the issue is resolved amicably at the preliminary stages of engagement, the matter ends there.

"But when there are lies, confusion, that is where the issue is taken to the thunder god," he explained.

