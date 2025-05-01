PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei has been appointed to the board of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited by President John Dramani Mahama.

President Mahama Appoints Charlotte Osei And Others To Ghana Gas Board

Source: Instagram

The former EC boss was among nine individuals handed the appointments at Ghana Gas by the president on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The other appointees included Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Ms. Judith Adjobah Blay, Mr. Emmanuel Vincent, Ms. Nasira Afrah Gyekye (MP), Mr. Samuel Kwame Borlu, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, Mr. Baba Abdul Jamal Adama, Mr. Blay Nyameke Armah (MP)

Read the press statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh