Vetting of Justice Ackaah-Boafo for Supreme Court Postponed Indefinitely

Parliament’s Appointment Committee has indefinitely postponed the vetting of Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo for the Supreme Court

This follows a petition filed by international human rights activist Anthony Kwabenya Rau, who claims the judge displayed bias against him

However, Justice Ackaah-Boafo’s camp has strongly disputes the allegations, describing them as unfounded

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Appointment Committee of Parliament has indefinitely postponed the vetting of Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo for the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The decision follows a petition alleging judicial bias and misconduct, which was submitted to Parliament's Appointments Committee before Justice Ackaah-Boafo's vetting.

Appointment Committee of Parliament postpones the vetting of Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo for the Supreme Court. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to a report by the HARD LAW Journal, the petition was filed by Anthony Kwabenya Rau, a self-described international human rights activist.

In the petition, Mr. Rau alleged that Justice Ackaah-Boafo displayed bias and used inappropriate language during court proceedings.

He also claimed that the judge insulted him and questioned his right to represent clients in Ghana.

The petition raises concerns about Justice Ackaah-Boafo's cultural understanding of Ghana, citing his Canadian background, according to the HARD LAW Journal.

The petitioner, who claims to be 67 years old, alleged that the judge showed him disrespect because of his age.

Justice Ackaah-Boafo's response

Sources close to Justice Ackaah-Boafo have strongly disputed the allegations, describing the petition as "incompetent, bogus, unfounded, and without merit whatsoever."

The judge's camp claimed that he remains in high spirits and is prepared to appear before the committee when proceedings resume.

A student taught by Justice Ackaah-Boafo at the Ghana School of Law has penned a glowing tribute, describing him as "a true gentleman" known for his warmth and respect for others.

The student's account portrays a judge who demands the highest ethical standards and is committed to integrity and candour.

The matter has been referred to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s office for the determination of the next steps.

The Appointments Committee awaits guidance from the Speaker before determining whether to proceed with alternative arrangements for the vetting process.

Justice Ackaah-Boafo was nominated by Mahama.

Justice Ackaah-Boafo was one of the seven judges nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The vetting of the judges began on Monday, June 16, 2025, with Justice Ackaah-Boafo’s being postponed indefinitely due to the reasons stated above.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to allegations against Justice Ackaah-Boafo

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the allegations against Justice Ackaah-Boafo.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few reactions below:

@Rauf Mohammed said:

"I think the legal counsel should sit on this petition to ascertain the merits of the law."

@Gilbert Senam Kwabla Coffie also said:

"Article 146 again?"

@Paa Kojo Sarkodie commented:

"Richard Dela Sky, Ooh, but My Lord is used to taking on lawyers or parties on issues regarding ethics, misconduct etc in proceedings. I can recall his comments on Martin Kpebu (alleging that he was dishonest) and Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah ( he failing to file written submissions) in his judgments."

The Minority Leader, Afenyo-Markin and the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, clash at the vetting of Supreme Court nominees. Photo credit: Alexander Afenyo-Markin & Mahama Ayariga/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Minority and Majority Leaders clash at vetting

In related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a heated clash broke out in Parliament as the Minority and Majority Leaders clashed at vetting on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The debate erupted during Justice Senyo Dzamefe’s vetting, one of seven justices nominated by President Mahama.

Majority Leader Ayariga dismissed the accusations, defending the judicial process and insisting there were no procedural flaws.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh