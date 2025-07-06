Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced a new policy that would allow nurses to be trained as doctors

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced that six regions in Ghana currently lack regional hospitals, an issue that the government is tackling as a matter of urgency to enhance healthcare access in underserved areas.

In a recent interview with Rainbow Radio, the minister outlined a significant policy shift in medical education.

Health Minister says Ghanaian nurses and physician assistants will get the opportunity to train as Medical doctors. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

He announced that the government, through the Ministry of Health, will introduce a groundbreaking initiative that would enable experienced physician assistants and nurses, who have accumulated several years of practical experience, to pursue a pathway to medical education and ultimately qualify as doctors.

"We are about to implement new policies that will open doors for trained physician assistants and nurses, who previously could never transition to becoming doctors. This represents a transformative change in our healthcare education system."

This initiative was part of a comprehensive strategy to expand healthcare access, particularly in regions that currently lack adequate healthcare infrastructure.

By allowing qualified professionals to advance their careers, the government aims to enhance the overall quality of medical service delivery in these areas.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian nurse Priscilla Appiah commented on the Health Minister's recent interview.

"This is a good initiative for the health sector, and I am encouraging some nurses to take up this challenge to become medical doctors. This is curb joblessness and most importantly, people in rural areas, especially mothers, will not travel for miles for consultation and delivery."

Ghana launches first-ever milk bank

In related healthcare developments, Ghana has inaugurated its first human milk bank at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

This vital facility has been designed to provide support for vulnerable and premature infants who are in critical need of healthy nourishment.

The human milk bank initiative would involve collecting milk from volunteer mothers who wish to donate.

This milk would subsequently be screened for safety, processed, and distributed free of charge to families in need, ensuring that infants, especially those who are premature or of low birth weight, receive the nutrients essential for their growth and survival.

The research underscored the numerous benefits of human milk, including a reduced risk of serious health complications among infants and better health outcomes in neonatal care.

Human milk banks like the one at UGMC serve as an essential resource during emergencies and crises, contributing significantly to maternal support efforts while helping to lower infant mortality rates and strengthen overall national healthcare systems.

Donors to the milk bank undergo comprehensive screening and counselling to confirm their eligibility for milk donation.

The milk is then carefully processed, stored in sanitary conditions, and made available to families in need, although a small processing fee may apply to recipients.

Professor Cecilia Obeng, an esteemed academic in Applied Health Science, is the visionary behind the establishment of the milk bank.

She is the founding director of the Maternal and Child Health Programme at the School of Public Health-Bloom, demonstrating her commitment to improving maternal and child health outcomes across the nation.

Health minister addresses jobless nurses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who has announced the government's intentions for the nation's jobless nurses.

He said in an interview that discussions are still going on with some nations over the potential deployment of Ghanaian nurses overseas.

Some social media users responded to the Minister's admission in the video's comments section.

