The Ghana Education Service has released funds to Senior High and Technical Schools for the 2025 WASSCE practicals

The funds are meant to support materials and services for smooth and coordinated exam execution

GES urges schools to use the money responsibly and promises to monitor spending for accountability

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released funds to all Senior High and Technical Schools across the country to cover the fees for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) practical exercises.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 28, 2025, the GES stated that the release of the funds would ensure all practical examinations scheduled for the 2025 WASSCE are fully supported, including the provision of required materials and other essential services.

“The release of the funds seeks to facilitate a smooth and well-coordinated examination process that enables students to focus on their academic work, while relieving parents and guardians of any such financial burdens,” portions of the GES statement read.

GES demands accountability from school heads

The GES has also called on regional, district, and school-level authorities to utilise the funds appropriately, ensuring they are spent for their intended purposes.

This, according to the service, will enhance accountability and efficiency in the process.

It added that it will continue to monitor the utilisation process to ensure compliance and to maintain high standards in the administration of the examination.

"Regional, district and school authorities are, therefore, strongly urged to ensure the due application of the funds for their intended purposes to guarantee efficiency and accountability. Management will continue to monitor the utilisation process to ensure compliance and to maintain high standards in the administration of examination," the GES said.

"The Ghana Education Service appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders in advancing quality education and remains dedicated to creating an enabling environment for the success of all students," the GES added.

GES clear capitation grants from 2023

The government has settled all outstanding capitation grant arrears owed to basic schools nationwide, marking a significant step in supporting public education and improving quality.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to ease financial constraints faced by schools and ensure students receive the necessary academic support.

According to a statement signed by Daniel Fenyi, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the arrears cover the period from 2023 to date.

Released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the statement noted that the payment underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring smooth school operations, effective management, and enhanced autonomy and accountability.

The clearance of the arrears is expected to ease pressure on public schools, which often depend on capitation grants to fund operational needs.

With this payment, the government seeks to strengthen the financial stability of schools and boost their capacity to better serve learners.

Source: YEN.com.gh