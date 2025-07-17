The GES has reinstated the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in all Senior High Schools (SHS), Technical Schools, and STEM schools across the country

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has restored the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in all Senior High Schools (SHS), Technical Schools, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) schools.

The move aims to rebuild partnerships between parents, teachers, and students to enhance the quality of education and support the development of students.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, through the GES, restores the Parent-Teacher Associations in all Senior High, Technical and STEM schools Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

In a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the GES, Daniel Fenyi, the education management body has instructed heads of SHS across the country to operationalise the reinstatement of PTAs with immediate effect.

"The Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform the general public, particularly parents, teachers, and stakeholders in the education sector, of the directive from His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, on the full reinstatement of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), in all pre-tertiary schools across the county," the GES press release issued on Thursday, July 17, 2025, read.

PTAs will play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and ensuring that schools receive the necessary support to achieve their goals.

Why the reinstatement of PTAs is important

The revival of PTAs is expected to benefit students in many ways, including improved academic performance, better infrastructure, and enhanced extracurricular activities.

Parents and teachers will work together to address challenges and find solutions to improve the overall learning environment.

The GES said it will provide further guidelines and support to ensure the effective implementation of PTAs in all schools.

"Further guidelines detailing the structure, roles, and financial accountability mechanisms for the effective functioning of PTAs will be issued in due course. These measures are intended to promote transparency, uniformity, and efficiency in the operations of PTAs nationwide. The Ghana Education Service counts on the support of all stakeholders to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of this important policy," the statement further read.

The move is seen as a positive step towards strengthening the education system and promoting the welfare of students.

Read the GES press release below:

