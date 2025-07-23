The government has cleared all outstanding capitation grant arrears owed to basic schools nationwide, a significant move aimed at boosting education

This payment covers arrears from 2023 to date, reflecting the government's commitment to supporting schools with better financial stability

School leaders are urged to use the funds responsibly, with intensified monitoring to ensure proper utilisation and accountability

The government has cleared all outstanding capitation grant arrears owed to the basic schools across the country, a significant development aimed at supporting public schools and enhancing the quality of education.

This move is part of the government's efforts to address financial challenges faced by schools and ensure that students receive the necessary support for their education.

The Ministry of Education, headed by Haruna Iddrisu, clears the Capitation Grant arrears owed to basic schools from 2023 to date.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Daniel Fenyi, the arrears cover the period from 2023 to date,

The statement, which was released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, added that the payment reflects the government's commitment towards the smooth operation and effective management of schools to deliver quality education with greater autonomy and accountability.

The clearance of these arrears is expected to provide relief to public schools, which often rely on capitation grants to cover various operational expenses.

By settling these outstanding amounts, the government aims to improve the financial stability of schools and enable them to better serve their students.

"We urged all school leaders to use the funds responsibly and in line with the guidelines for the utilisation of the Capitation Grant. Monitoring teams at the district and regional levels will intensify supervision to ensure compliance and value for money," the GES parts of the statement read.

"GES remains committed to working with all stakeholders to improve learning outcomes, enhance school management system, and value for money," the GES statement added.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to prioritising education and ensuring that all students have access to quality learning opportunities.

By addressing financial issues and providing necessary support, the government aims to create a more conducive environment for students to thrive academically.

Read the GES statement below:

Gov't clears feeding grant arrears

In a related development government has cleared the outstanding feeding grants owed to special needs schools nationwide.

A total of GH¢8,989,866 has been allocated to cover the feeding grants for all students in these schools.

A press release from the Ghana Education Service (GES) highlights that this disbursement underscores the government's ongoing commitment to inclusive education and the welfare of learners with special needs.

This action provides much-needed relief to these institutions, which have faced financial challenges in offering adequate care and nutrition to their students.

The development is set to ease the burden on these schools, allowing them to concentrate on delivering quality education and support to their students.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, through the GES, restores the Parent-Teacher Associations in all Senior High, Technical and STEM schools

GES restores Parent-Teacher Associations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the GES reinstated the Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in all Senior High Schools (SHS), Technical Schools, and STEM schools across the country.

The initiative aimed to enhance the quality of education and support student development through collaboration between parents, teachers, and students.

GES provided further guidelines for the effective implementation of PTAs to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability nationwide.

