Kennedy Agyapong has appointed Charles Bissue as his Campaign Administrator in his campaign to be the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer

According to a statement, Bissue will be in charge of the overall coordination of campaign operations

The NPP's presidential primaries are scheduled for January 31, 2026, with February 14, 2026, scheduled for a potential run-off

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has appointed Charles Bissue as his Campaign Administrator.

Bissue is mandated to provide overall coordination and strategic oversight of campaign operations.

Kennedy Agyapong appoints Charles Bissue as his Campaign Administrator in the NPP flagbearer race. Source: Ken Ohene Agyapong

Source: Facebook

3News reported that a statement issued by Agyapong said he is also to be in charge of all external campaign correspondence.

“I am confident that this arrangement will bring greater discipline, cohesion, and focus to our campaign efforts, and I trust that all team members will collaborate fully within this structure to ensure our collective success."

The flagbearer race is expected to intensify in the coming months as aspirants continue nationwide campaigns to court delegates and lay out their visions for Ghana.

The NPP's presidential primaries are slated for January 31, 2026, with February 14, 2026, scheduled as the date in the event of a run-off.

Bissue's troubles with the law

Bissue was previously in court trying to stop the Special Prosecutor from investigating him.

The Special Prosecutor was investigating him because of his involvement in alleged corruption during his time as a secretary for the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

He was captured on camera receiving a purported drive from an undercover reporter in 2020.

But he has maintained his innocence since being caught up in the alleged corruption.

The Special Prosecutor arrested Bissue in June 2023 after turning himself in, but was later released on bail.

The former presidential staffer was at a point also declared wanted for failing to honour several invitations by the Special Prosecutor.

Source: YEN.com.gh