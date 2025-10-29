Supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Western North Region have allegedly vandalised billboards belonging to Kennedy Agyapong

In a viral video, an unnamed individual claims Bawumia's camp destroyed Agyapong's billboards to make space for their own

As tensions rise ahead of the 2026 NPP flagbearer race, both camps are accusing each other of resorting to unfair tactics.

Some supporters of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Western North Region have allegedly vandalised billboards belonging to fellow flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In a video circulating on social media, a faceless individual is heard in the background alleging that the billboards were destroyed by persons from Bawumia's camp.

Tensions rise in the NPP as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's supporters allegedly vandalise Kennedy Agyapong’s billboards. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook & @sikaofficial1/IG.

From the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong's billboards were seen lying on the ground, destroyed, while Dr. Bawumia's stood undefaced.

According to the voice in the trending video, Dr. Bawumia's supporters destroyed Kennedy Agyapong's billboards to mount their own.

"Bawumia's supporters came to destroy Kennedy's billboards, and after that, they mounted theirs. They have destroyed all of Kennedy's billboards. They broke and cut them into pieces," the faceless man is heard alleging in the video.

Bawumia and Ken contest NPP flagbearer position

Both Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are vying for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s flagbearer position, slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

As the date for the highly anticipated presidential primary approaches, tensions are rising between both camps, with supporters arguing and levelling counteraccusations against each other.

While the forthcoming presidential primary is being contested by five aspirants, Kennedy Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and Dr. Bawumia are the frontrunners.

The duo faced off against each other in November 2023, but Dr Bawumia emerged victorious, winning the flagbearer race by over 60 per cent to become the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to billboard allegations against Bawumia's camp

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video posted on Instagram by @sikaofficial1 flooded the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@enguah_said:

"We need to learn to be politically tolerant in this country. How can people from the same political party who just exited power be doing this to themselves? This shows how fickle-minded they were as a group of people."

@almyty_neddy also said:

"Selfishness and hatred are eating them up 😢😢."

@penny_wise_gh commented:

"They think they are working against Kennedy Agyapong...it will do dem like horror film."

NPP supporters hoot at Abronye over verbal attacks on Kennedy Agyapong at Dr Bawumia's campaign event. Photo source: Kwame Baffoe, Ken Ohene Agyapong

Abronye hooted at for attacking Ken

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abronye DC encountered a hostile reception from some NPP supporters during a campaign event for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a video, the supporters hooted at the NPP Bono Regional Chairman as he criticised Kennedy Agyapong at the event.

Abronye's incident with the NPP supporters at the campaign event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

