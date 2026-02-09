Hopeson Adorye has announced his intention to contest the Adenta parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election

Popular Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye has hinted at plans to contest in the forthcoming 2028 general election.

In a Facebook post, Hopeson Adorye stated that he will be contesting for the Adenta parliamentary seat on the ticket of the newly formed United Party (UP).

"I am certain to contest the Adenta parliamentary election in 2028 on the ticket of the United Party," he wrote.

The Adenta parliamentary seat is currently occupied by the National Democratic Congress's Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, who is the brother of Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

Hopeson Adorye's political journey

Hopeson Adorye was a former activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and served as the party's 2020 parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso.

However, before the 2024 elections, Hopeson Adorye fell out with the party following their 2023 presidential primary, where his candidate failed to secure the mandate of the NPP delegates.

Alan Kyerematen was a key figure in the NPP and served as Minister of Trade and Industry under President Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2023.

He had previously held the same role under President John Agyekum Kufuor from 2001 to 2007.

After the 2023 flagbearer race, Kyerematen left the NPP to form the Movement for Change, together with Hopeson Adorye and a host of other disgruntled members.

Hopeson Adorye currently serves as the Director of Field Operations for the UP.

Adorye's Adenta parliamentary dream sparks mixed reactions

Hopeson Adorye’s hint at contesting the Adenta parliamentary seat has been met with mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Acquaye John said:

"Hmmmmm, You're very vibrant, intelligent, smart and clever to be a Member of Parliament for that Constituency, but the PARTY still needs to propagate more."

@Abraham Kofi Thompson also said:

"Great move ... this election is between Samira Bawumia and Hopeson. Samira will win it for her brother."

@Stephen Oduro commented:

"We are with you Hon Hopeson Adorye. This seat in 2028 will be very hot paaaa. The winning margins will be very close, for you stand the chance of winning… As a matter of fact, you are a threat to these 2 parties when it comes to elections. We will be with you in 2028, God willing, sir."

@Justice Wiafe also commented:

"Merry-go-round, from Kpone Katamaso to Adenta. Concert party."

NPP threatens legal action against Alan Kyerematen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP had threatened to take legal action to prevent Alan Kyerematen from using the name "United Party" for his political formation.

Dr Tia Mahama Kabiru, MP for Walewale, stated that the name could harm the NPP's brand

Kyerematen launched the United Party on October 16, 2025, as an offshoot of his Movement for Change.

