A financial advisor known online as Clement with Simple Finance has outlined a practical strategy for Ghanaians earning about GH¢ 5,000 a month who aspire to own a home.

Financial Advisor Breaks Down How to Build Your Dream Home on Just GH¢ 5,000 a Month

Source: UGC

His guidance has gained attention among young professionals and workers facing rising rental costs that make property ownership increasingly challenging.

According to Clement, building a house requires careful planning and discipline.

He explained that with a monthly income of around GH¢ 5,000, an individual could construct a chamber-and-hall self-contained house within six months and spread the cost of repayment over five years.

He described the plan as an ideal starting point for first-time homeowners and encouraged interested individuals to access detailed financial plans through the link on his profile, which also includes options for two-, three-, and four-bedroom housing projects.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Build your home on GHC 1,000 monthly

Nana Okuoba Akomea, an inventor from the Okuoba Kingdom, has shared some simple tips for Ghanaians earning around GH₵1,000 a month who dream of owning a home.

His advice has resonated with many young people struggling with high rent prices that make it difficult to buy property.

Nana Okuoba stated that building a house was not as hard as many people think.

According to him, if someone claims this is difficult, it simply means they do not know enough about the process.

He encourages people to talk to experienced builders to get proper guidance, suggesting that by starting small and planning carefully, one can begin building with just GH₵1,000 a month.

Inventor, Nana Okuoba Akomea, shows how Ghanaians can start their dream home with only GH₵1,000. Image credit: Freepik & Adweeno

Source: UGC

Ghanaian inventor: How to save for house

He advised Ghanaians to start by saving and preparing themselves, by saving GH₵200 or GH₵300 each month and gradually working toward buying a small plot, which could cost about ₵15,000.

Nana Okuoba also stressed the importance of saving any extra money one received.

If they received gifts or unexpected cash, he advised them to save part of this, explaining that even small amounts add up over time.

Once you have land, he said, the next step is to stay disciplined throughout the building process.

For instance, buying a little material each month, such as two bags of cement, will eventually be enough to make meaningful progress.

Nana Okuoba said knowledge is also important, as an understanding of how buildings work would mean that workers do not take advantage of you.

For example, he added, if the land is 70 by 100 feet, one should know how many blocks are needed for a wall before construction with the right calculation.

Watch his explanatory TikTok video below:

Nana Okuoba’s advice highlights the importance of patience, planning, and consistent saving.

He said that a house could be built, even on a modest income, with preparation, discipline, and education.

Ghanaian land expert exposes dangerous land fraud

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian TikTok real estate consultant has fired a warning, cautioning those seeking to acquire property or investors in general of the steady rise in land fraud cases reported across the country.

The man, popularly known as Property Wise, advised that fraudsters have become brazen, knowing all too well that people have that burning desire to buy land and seek to take advantage of this.

In a YouTube video, he explained that buyers needed to know where the seller resides or works, adding that if the land is a family property, one should always meet there and deal with the elders.

A Ghanaian inventor gives practical steps for building a house on a modest salary, through discipline and planning. Image credit: Freepik & Kampala Metropolitan Properties

Source: Twitter

Construction company shows path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.

He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh