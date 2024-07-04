Mohammed Kudus has opened up about the impact of late Christian Atsu and expressed sadness over his passion in an interview with Adam Leventhal for The Athletic

The West Ham United midfielder and Ghana international noted how Atsu inspired a lot of kids and the legacy he left behind

The circumstances surrounding the footballer's demise last year filled the hearts of many Ghanaians with sadness

West Ham United midfielder and Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has shared his thoughts on the impact of the late Christian Atsu during an interview with Adam Leventhal for The Athletic. Kudus expressed deep sorrow over Atsu's passing, highlighting the significant influence Atsu had on young aspiring footballers in Ghana.

Mohammed Kudus and Christian Atsu Photo Source: kudus_mohammed, christian_atsu

Source: Instagram

Atsu, a beloved figure in Ghanaian football, went missing after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 last year. The catastrophic event claimed the lives of at least 45,513 people, with 39,672 fatalities in Turkey alone. Despite extensive rescue efforts, Atsu was found dead under the rubble, leaving a nation in mourning.

Kudus recounted how Atsu's life and career served as inspiration for many young footballers. He emphasized that Atsu's legacy would continue to be celebrated in Ghana, as he had touched countless lives with his passion and dedication to the sport.

Kudus noted that Atsu's story would always be remembered and cherished, not only for his football achievements but also for his humanitarian efforts. He said:

He had a great impact on me and so many other kids coming up and will live forever. He was an inspiration and has definitely left a legacy in Ghana that will always be talked about. It’s so sad he passed away. May his soul rest in peace.

Mohammed Kudus shares anticipation for upcoming season

In the same interview, Mohammed Kudus opened up about the upcoming season and his first season in the Premier League.

The West Ham United player acknowledged that the pressure would be more significant after his successful first season, as folks would expect more from him.

The confident midfielder stated he had more to offer, noting that the first season was just the beginning.

