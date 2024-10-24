Prince Tagoe has waded into the debate over the Black Stars captaincy during the absence of Thomas Partey

Black Stars coach Otto Addo appointed Mohammed Kudus as the team's leader for the matches against Sudan

The Black Stars drew and lost in the two meetings against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has criticised Otto Addo and his technical team for their decision to hand Mohammed Kudus the captaincy during the absence of Thomas Partey.

Kudus led the team in the double-header against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers early this month.

Usually, the most experienced player in the squad is handed the role in the absence of the captain.

Prince Tagoe criticises the appointment of Mohammed Kudus as Black Stars captain the present of Jordan Ayew. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @AngelTV.

Source: Twitter

Ayew captained the team in games where the three official captains of the team are unavailable, just like in the recent case.

However, Addo elected the West Ham United star, which has led to criticisms from former players including Tagoe.

“You can't give the captaincy to Kudus when Jordan is present in the team. You don't do that. Kudus is a very good player, but you need to be patient and allow his time to come before you give him the captaincy," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“When you do it at the right time, you will feel the impact and he will feel well. The confusion in the team takes its root from all those things and it's the major problem we must tackle. We must look at the captaincy issue,” he added.

Black Stars captaincy controversy

There has been an age-long controversy anytime it comes to the appointment of captains for the Black Stars.

Before Andre Ayew was confirmed captain in 2019, the decision by then coach Kwesi Appiah to strip Asamoah Gyan of the role and hand it to the former Swansea star generated huge debate.

And long before the Ayews, there was the story of how Anthony Yeboah was neglected in the absence of Abedi Pele at the AFCON in 1992 as the captain's armband was handed to Tony Baffoe.

While the appointment of Ayew came with it own issues, many expected Jordan to lead the team against Sudan, as reported by Pulse.

Kudus named captain for Sudan games

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus as his captain for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The 24-year-old will lead the team in Thomas Partey's absence as the Black Stars chase their first win in the 2025 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew was earlier reported to be the man to lead the team but during the pre-match presser in Accra, the coach confirmed Kudus as his captain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh