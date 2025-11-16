Asamoah Gyan was slammed by a Ghanaian man over his 2010 penalty miss while he was making his way out of the stadium

The young man, who was being mischievous, recorded the ex-Black Stars captain who only glanced at him and walked on

The video was shared by the man on TikTok and in the comments section, many people chastised him for his needless act

Ex-sports presenter Joseph Hanson spoke to YEN.com.gh about Asamoah Gyan's legacy and why he needs to be respected

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was confronted by a young man at the Accra Sports Stadium over his missed penalty at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The incident happened as Gyan was leaving the stadium after supporting the Black Stars in their preparations for their World Cup qualifier against Chad.

Asamoah Gyan gets queried on his penalty miss by a Ghanaian man in Accra. Photo source: asamoahgyan

The man, who appeared to be provoking the Ghanaian legend, questioned him about the penalty miss while recording the moment.

Gyan was with a large entourage and did not engage him before walking past. The video was later shared on TikTok, where many people criticised the young man, calling his actions unnecessary.

Gyan’s missed penalty remains a major talking point in Ghana’s football history. In the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay, the Black Stars had the chance to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

In the final minutes of extra time, Luis Suarez used his hand to stop a goal-bound shot, leading to a penalty for the West Africans. Gyan took the penalty but hit the crossbar, keeping the score level.

The match went to a penalty shootout, where Ghana lost and missed the chance to make history. Despite this, Gyan remains his country’s all-time top scorer and one of the country’s greatest footballers.

His visit to the Black Stars' training session was part of efforts to support the team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. He was among several guests who joined the squad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

How big Asamoah Gyan's legacy is

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ex-sports presenter Joseph Hanson believed that Asamoah Gyan's legacy in Ghanaian football was an unprecedented one and needed to be praised regardless of his 2010 penalty miss. He said:

"Being Ghana's all-time top scorer, the leading African scorer at the World Cup and also the first footballer to score at seven consecutive tournaments are only but a fraction of his outstanding achievements, making his presence in the Black Stars camp long overdue. He has seen it, experienced it and excelled at whatever the current crop of players are going through now. Hence, the players can glean from his years of invaluable experience to thrive in the national team."

Asamoah Gyan is a former Black Stars footballer. Photo source: asamoahgyan

Ghanaians chastise man who blasted Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nadia_rain said:

"Wonitwaaasidi m3nto s3bi . Woy3 kurasini , Woy3 kraman kwasia , you never dey grow . Kwasia Ronaldo sef miss penalty champions league finals aboa bi ba. Gyan ein own be news?"

mancity.girl commented:

"This is not funny😏you Guys are part that we can’t move forward!!!"

logan said:

"Which childish life that? Ah which jon life that."

user6875026490010 commented:

"Do you have his type of person in your family, please."

Y S M said:

"Yooo wey Jon life be that..? Chale we grow pass these things ooo slow ooo. He spoils penalty so what? Naa bro this be jon thing."

Asamoah Gyan vibes with John Mahama

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan vibed with President John Mahama when they met at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the Black Stars ahead of their WCQ match with Chad.

YEN.com.gh reported that the President was seen chatting with the ex-Black Stars captain despite his campaigning for the NPP. Netizens were pleased to see them get along.

