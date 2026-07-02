Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye announced on Instagram he is stepping away from the Lions of Teranga

Gueye made the declaration hours after Senegal blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Belgium in extra time at the 2026 World Cup

The midfielder was substituted off in the 64th minute, after which Belgium scored three times to complete a remarkable comeback

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Pape Gueye has announced that he will not represent Senegal again for as long as the country's current coaching staff remains in charge.

The Villarreal midfielder made the declaration in an Instagram post just hours after the Lions of Teranga's dramatic Round of 32 exit to Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pape Gueye Quits Senegal After Painful World Cup Exit, Calls for Coach's Dismissal. Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Pape Gueye quits Senegal after World Cup exit

In a post shared on his verified Instagram account on July 2, 2026, Gueye wrote:

"I'll be back to give you a few words regarding elimination… but I announce today that as long as it's this technical staff I'll take a break from the selection."

The backdrop to his declaration was a painful second-half implosion against Belgium.

Senegal appeared to be comfortably progressing to the Round of 16, holding a 2-0 lead built on goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr as the match neared its final stages.

Gueye was taken off in the 64th minute and replaced by Lamine Camara.

What followed was a complete turnaround: Belgium pulled level through Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans in the closing ten minutes to force extra time.

Tielemans then converted a VAR-awarded penalty in the 125th minute to send the Lions of Teranga crashing out.

The substitution that ended Gueye's involvement in the match drew immediate scrutiny online, with many supporters pointing to it as a turning point in the contest.

[See Gueye's original Instagram post](https://www.instagram.com/stories/p.gueye24/)

Gueye, who is teammates with Thomas Partey at Villarreal, indicated he would address the elimination in more detail at a later stage.

But his message left little ambiguity regarding his position on the current technical leadership of the national team.

Pape Gueye Quits Senegal After Painful World Cup Exit, Calls for Coach's Dismissal

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Pape Gueye's stance

The announcement drew widespread support across social media, with many users directing their anger at the coaching staff.

@manunited_kay wrote:

"Wow. Controversy loading. First of the coach should be sacked for losing a game leading 2-0 as at 85th minute"

@BImossan80004 added:

"He's very correct, none of the players on the pitch were doing badly, so why the wrong substitute??"

@richardntim stated:

"We should blame the coach. Especially in the 66th minute the change he made caused the taking pape gueye from the game.

@CheropEmmanuel3 agreed:

"He's very right; he made the best call That substitution changed everything against Senegal; Guy had his midfield well managed and perfectly outplaying Tielmans who enjoyed the game after Gueye's departure.

@AniwaDashwood questioned:

"Even if the technical staff is not good? Why must you allow 2 goals at the 85th to 88th minutes? Or did they ask the players to allow the goals?"

Pape Thiaw's Senegal tenure in turmoil

Coach Thiaw's tenure had already attracted controversy before this defeat.

During the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco, he infamously ordered his players off the pitch to protest a refereeing decision.

Although Senegal won on the pitch that day, CAF subsequently overturned the result and awarded both the victory and the title to Morocco.

Source: YEN.com.gh