Meet George Clooney’s wife, Amal and the story behind their life together

George Clooney’s wife, Amal Alamuddin, is a Lebanese-British lawyer, humanitarian expert, and philanthropist. The couple walked down the aisle in 2014, marking the start of their marriage. Despite their wide age gap, George and Amal share a strong bond.

Key takeaway

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have a nearly 17-year age gap .

. Amal and George Clooney first met in July 2013 and tied the knot on 27 September 2014 in Italy .

and on 27 September 2014 in . They are parents to fraternal twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney.

Amal Clooney's profile summary

Full name Amal Alamuddin Clooney Gender Female Date of birth 3 February 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence France Nationality Lebanese-British Ethnicity Arab Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-90 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Father Ramzi Alamuddin Mother Baria Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband George Timothy Clooney Children 2 Education Dr Challoner's High School, St Hugh's College, New York University Profession Lawyer, humanitarian expert, philanthropist Net worth $50 million

All about George Clooney’s wife, Amal

Amal Alamuddin was born on 3 February 1978 in Beirut, Lebanon, to Ramzi Alamuddin and Baria. Her father, Ramzi, is a businessman and a retired professor of business studies, while her mother, Baria, is a journalist, foreign editor, and public relations specialist.

Amal grew up with her younger sister Tala Alamuddin and two older half-brothers, Samer and Ziad, from her father's first marriage. Amal Clooney's parents and siblings left Lebanon around 1980 and settled in Buckinghamshire, England, because of the Lebanese Civil War. Tala is a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

Alamuddin attended Dr Challoner's High School. After high school, Amal proceeded to St Hugh's College, Oxford, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Jurisprudence in 2000. She later earned a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from New York University in 2002.

Inside Amal Alamuddin’s legal and humanitarian work

Amal is an international human rights lawyer. She became a licensed attorney in New York in 2002. Eight years later, Alamuddin was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales, Inner Temple. Since 2010, she has worked as a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers.

Additionally, Amal has practised law before The Hague’s international courts, including the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. In 2024, she received the Legal 500 Award for International Lawyer of the Year. Amal later joined Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government as professor of practice.

Alamuddin is also a humanitarian expert. She co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016 alongside her husband, Clooney. According to the foundation's LinkedIn profile, it provides legal support at no cost to defend women’s rights and free speech across more than 40 countries.

Additionally, she is a philanthropist. Amal and her husband were awarded by the Southern Poverty Law Centre in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a $1 million grant to help combat hate groups across America in 2017.

Inside Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney's relationship journey

Amal Alamuddin and George first met in July 2013 and got engaged the following year. Below are more details about their relationship journey.

July 2013: George and Amal meet in Italy

George met the philanthropist for the first time in July 2013 after she accompanied a mutual friend to his home in Lake Como, Italy, for a dinner. The Jay Kelly star opened up on The Howard Stern Show on 17 December 2020 about how he first met Amal. He said,

I was in uh lake como single, and a friend of mine said this is okay if I bring my friend over, I'm on my way to the Cannes film.

He continued,

And I was like, sure, bring her over, and in walks them all, and she's, you know, stunning and funny and the smartest person in every room, you know, we set up all night and talked, but we didn't date.

The lovebirds met for the second time in London in October 2013, after Alamuddin visited the American actor at Abbey Road Studios, where he was overseeing the recording sessions for his film The Monuments Men. The two later went out for their first official date.

April 2014: Alamuddin and Clooney commit to a future together

Alamuddin and Clooney got engaged on 28 April 2014 during a casual date night at the actor's residence in Los Angeles, California, United States.

September 2014: The couple exchanges marriage vows in Venice

Amal and the American producer eventually tied the knot on 27 September 2014 in Venice, Italy. Around 100 guests attended their wedding.

January 2015: Alamuddin and Clooney grace the red carpet

Clooney and Alamuddin made their first red-carpet appearance together during the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. The actor wore a black suit and a white shirt, while Amal donned a black dress.

June 2017: The couple welcomes their first children

The Ides of March star and Amal welcomed their only children, fraternal twins, a son, Alexander and a girl, Ella, on 6 June 2017. They are 8 years old as of 2025.

October 2021: Amal and George attend the 65th BFI London Film Festival

The lovebirds were photographed enjoying each other's company during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on 10 October 2021.

September 2022: Clooney discloses his parental mistake with Amal in an interview

On 28 September 2022, while appearing together as a couple in an interview on CBS Mornings, Clooney revealed they made a mistake by allowing their children to speak Italian, a language they both don't understand. He said,

We've made a terrible mistake. What, oh well, we bought them Italian, oh but we don't speak Italian. Oh, okay, so we've armed them with a language that they can harm us with.

He continued,

That's true, and we don't really know they both speak Italian and French.

February 2025: George reveals Amal may not have loved him from the moment they met

According to People, the actor told The New York Times during an interview on 21 February 2025 that he doubted Amal could love him when they first crossed paths. This is because George is nearly 17 years older than Amal. He said,

Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed.

FAQs

Who is Amal Clooney? Amal is a well-known Lebanese-British international human rights lawyer. Is Amal Clooney from a wealthy family? She seemingly comes from a wealthy family. Her father, Ramzi, is a retired professor of business studies, while her mother, Baria, is a journalist. What is Amal Clooney's parents' religion? Her father is a Lebanese Druze, while her mother is a Sunni Muslim. What is the age difference between George Clooney and his wife? George is almost 17 years older than his wife, Amal. He was born on 6 May 1961, while Amal was born on 3 February 1978. How many marriages has George Clooney had? The Hollywood actor has been married twice in his lifetime. He was first married to Talia Balsam, an American actress, between 1989 and 1993. Why are George and Amal spending 6 months apart? The couple will spend six months apart because George is set to do a six-month run on Broadway in New York while Amal remains in France with their kids. Did Amal Clooney have a previous marriage? Amal's first marriage is to George Clooney. Did Amal Clooney carry her twins? The philanthropist carried her twins, Alexander and Ella Clooney, whom she shares with George Clooney. Who are Amal Clooney's ex-boyfriends? She does not have known ex-boyfriends. Why did George Clooney leave Stacy Keibler? It is unclear why the former lovebirds split in 2013. Clooney and Stacy struck up a romantic relationship in 2011.

George Clooney’s wife, Amal Alamuddin, has been a supportive partner in George’s career. The couple first met at George’s house in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend. They married the following year in Italy. The couple shares fraternal twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney.

