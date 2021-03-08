10 biggest churches in Ghana with largest congregations in 2022

The church is an important pillar in almost every community as it is a place that the locals of every area always frequent. The house of God is more than just a meeting that takes place every week. It is a community of people there for each other in good times and bad times. It is common to find people looking for the best churches to join that will fulfil their needs. Here are some of the biggest churches in Ghana you can worship in.

A church. Photo: pexels.com, @emilyhopper

Source: UGC

Although bigger is not always better, there are several advantages to being part of a large congregation. In a large church, you are sure to find programs for all ages, and it is easy to find other people with like interests. It is also easy to find high quality and a great variety of ministers from the large pool to draw from.

Top 10 biggest churches in Ghana

There are several big worship houses in Ghana with large congregations that you could choose from. This list contains the biggest church in Ghana 2022 with the largest population. Look for one near you and start worshipping as soon as possible.

10. Action Chapel International

Email: admin@actionchapel.net

admin@actionchapel.net Phone: +233 262626 906

+233 262626 906 Head office: Spintex Rd, Accra, Ghana

Formerly known as Christian Action Faith Ministries, ACI is a charismatic church founded in Accra, Ghana, in 1979. It was founded by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

This house of God is one of the best places to worship in the whole country, and everyone works extra hard to make sure that it feels like home. It has 8,000 seats.

9. Lighthouse Chapel International

Email: info@daghewardmills.org

info@daghewardmills.org Phone: +233 24 564 4304

+233 24 564 4304 Head office: Kotobabi Rd, Accra, Ghana

Dag Heward-Mills founded Lighthouse Chapel International in 1987. Its headquarters are located in Accra, Ghana. It is one of the largest church building in Ghana and is considered one of the leading charismatic houses of worship.

It has over 27,000 members in Ghana alone, and members have been heard saying that it is like a second home. Whatever you are looking for in a church, you are sure to find it at LCI. Its branch in Kumasi has been labelled the biggest church in Kumasi, and its congregation is made up of people from all walks of life.

8. International Central Gospel Church

Email: cgc@centralgospel.com

cgc@centralgospel.com Phone: +233) 302 688 000 - 4

+233) 302 688 000 - 4 Head office: Ring Road West, Accra, Ghana

The International Central Gospel Church is one of the best churches to worship on every Sabbath day. ICGC is an evangelical Christian house of God officially inaugurated as a church on the 26th of February 1984 in Accra, Ghana.

The first meeting only had twenty people. However, this number has since expanded and made the worship house one of the biggest church auditoriums in Ghana.

7. Deeper Christian Life Ministry

A group of people praying. Photo: pexels.com, @jibarofoto

Source: UGC

Email: info@dclm.org

info@dclm.org Phone: +2330302666458

+2330302666458 Head office: MaCarthy Hill, Accra, Ghana

This is another giant when it comes to church congregation sizes. It has been around for a long time and has a head office in Accra plus several branches in other regions.

Although the huge population may be daunting for someone thinking of worshipping there for the first time, everyone is very welcoming.

Deeper Christian Life Ministry has an attendance of 120,000 members every Sunday. It has more than 500 branches in Lagos and 5,000 in the rest of Nigeria.

6. Redeemed Christian Church Of God

Email: contact@rccg.org

contact@rccg.org Phone: (+233) 232 447 773

(+233) 232 447 773 Head office: Coca Cola Lane, off Spintex Road, Accra, Ghana

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God was founded in Lagos, Nigeria by Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi in 1952. The church covers 40,000 hectares of land. It has more than 5 million members and an average of 100,000 attendance. It has 14,000 churches in 80 countries.

5. Perez Chapel International

Email: connect@perezchapel.org

connect@perezchapel.org Phone: (+233) 302 776 002/302 764 898

(+233) 302 776 002/302 764 898 Head office: Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Dzorwulu Junction, Accra, Ghana

The Perez Chapel International was founded by Bishop Charles Agyinasare and is located in Dzorwulu, Accra, Ghana. This house of worship was founded under the name World Miracle Church in 1987.

The church has 400 branches in 16 countries. He holds crusades where the church recorded over 300,000 people every night. In 2013, the church had 7,000 members and the 50,000 denomination members in Accra.

4. Methodist Church Ghana

Email: info@methodistchurch.org.gh

info@methodistchurch.org.gh Phone: (+233) 302 670 355

(+233) 302 670 355 Head office: Liberia Road, Accra, Ghana

The Methodist church is another worship place that was established in Ghana in the 19th century. It was established in 1835, and since then, it has amassed quite a following. In addition, the church has provided formal education for Ghanaians through schooling, which has positively impacted many generations.

It is also a big medical care provider in the area. Generally, any worshipper who joins this church is part of a great family. It has over 600,000 members, 17 dioceses, 1,066 pastors, 15,920 preachers and 24,100 lay leaders.

3. Presbyterian Church Ghana

A person holding a bible. Photo: pexels.com, @jibarofoto

Source: UGC

Email: info@pcgonline.org

info@pcgonline.org Phone: (+233) 302 664 761

(+233) 302 664 761 Head office: Osu-Kuku hill, Accra, Ghana

The Presbyterian Church is a mainline protestant church in Ghana. It is the oldest Christian church in Ghana since it was established in December 1828. When missionaries arrived on the Gold Coast to spread Christianity, they set up this worship house, and it has only grown since then.

The Presbyterian Church has more than 1.7 million members in Ghana, representing approximately 8% of Ghanaian Christians.

2. Catholic Church of Ghana

Email: wa@cbcgha.org

wa@cbcgha.org Phone: (+233) 302 500 49/2

(+233) 302 500 49/2 Head office: Accra, Ghana

The is one of the most widespread denominations globally, and this is the case even in Ghana. There are over three million Catholics in Ghana, and the country is divided into 20 dioceses. This means that you can find one of their branches regardless of which part of the country you live in.

The catholic church of Ghana has 103 secular priests, four archdioceses and 1 Vicariate.

1. The Church of Pentecost

Email: info@thecophq.org

info@thecophq.org Phone: (+233) 571 124 180 | 0570 947 621

(+233) 571 124 180 | 0570 947 621 Head office: Gbeshigon Street, La (Near Maale Dada Street)

The Church of Pentecost is a Ghanaian Pentecostal denomination that spread and is now present in more than 105 countries. It was founded in 1962, and as of 2021, it has over 3 million members. When it was founded, it was a singular entity.

The church has 135 branches in other countries, with over 137,862 members and 2,492 ordained ministers. However, it grew into a worldwide movement through foreign missionary work and establishing relationships with other churches.

As a result, it has the highest population in Ghana, and it is a perfect choice if you are looking for a great place to worship.

Which church has the largest population in Ghana?

With millions of worshipers and several branches across the country, the Pentecostal church has the greatest population.

Which church building is the biggest in Ghana?

The Perez Chapel International has the largest auditorium in Ghana.

Which church is big in Ghana?

This is one of the most often asked questions among individuals seeking a place of worship. With a big congregation, the Church of Pentecost is one of Ghana's major worship centres.

Which church has more branches in Ghana?

With approximately three million Catholics in Ghana, the Catholic Church is one of the most popular denominations.

The church you choose could significantly affect your faith, so it is important to choose wisely. If you are looking for the biggest churches in Ghana, now you know them.

READ ALSO: Top 10 richest companies in Ghana 2022: List and details

Yen.com.gh recently published an article that has a comprehensive list of the ten richest companies in Ghana 2022. Ghana's wealthiest corporations are the country's economic backbone. They earn a large amount of revenue each year and employ thousands of people.

In this article, the top companies in Ghana are ranked according to their annual income. They have a track record of producing big profits year after year while also contributing to the economy of the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh