Technoblade is not a new name in the American entertainment industry. He is a famous YouTube content creator, Twitch gamer, online streamer, entrepreneur and social media influencer. He has gained global fame thanks to posting video games on his channel. So far, he has garnered over 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Technoblade in a face reveal video clip. Photo: @technothepig

Source: Twitter

Technoblade is known for his exemplary skills, strategy and tactics in PvP. As a result, he is commonly regarded as one of the best players in the world. On his YouTube channel, he uploads Minecraft and comedy videos.

Technoblade profile summary

Birth name : David

: David Date of birth : 1st June 1999

: 1st June 1999 Place of birth: California, USA

California, USA Age: 21 years (as of January 2022)

21 years (as of January 2022) Nationality: American

American Current residence: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Ethnicity : Mixed-race

: Mixed-race Height : 6'2.5" (189 centimeters

: 6'2.5" (189 centimeters Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: YouTuber, Twitch gamer, online streamer, entrepreneur, social media influencer

YouTuber, Twitch gamer, online streamer, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth: $8.6 million

Technoblade's biography

Technoblade was born on 1st June 1999 in California, USA. He has not offered any information regarding his parents. The YouTube content creator has four siblings, three younger sisters, and a brother named Chris. He also owns a small dog known as Floof.

What is Technoblades' real name?

His real name is Dave, even though he is commonly known as Technoblade.

Where does Technoblade live?

At the moment, he resides in San Francisco. At the beginning of his YouTube career, he lived in California, where he enrolled for his elementary and high school studies.

He later relocated to Chicago, Illinois, for his college studies. He has not offered any information regarding the course he undertook in college. Unfortunately, he dropped out of college and moved back to live with his father in San Francisco.

Does Technoblade have ADHD?

Yes, he does. The online streamer has made references regarding attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in his commentary videos and tweets. He confirmed suffering from the ADHD condition on 27th September 2013.

Career

Technoblade and one of his Minecraft characters. Photo: @technothepig

Source: Twitter

Technoblade created his channel on 29th October 2013 and posted his first video titled, Technoblade vs Mineplex's owner. The clip was well-received and garnered attention from various Minecraft enthusiasts.

Shortly after, he regularly posted such videos giving him more trust with the clients and audience. After gaining so many fans on YouTube, he started creating and uploading this content on the Minecraft server known as Hypixel.

Minecraft

He has several accounts, with his main one being Technoblade. He primarily plays on Hypixel (Skywars or Bedwars). Here, he has competed in Minecraft Mondays and MC Championship. Some of the other accounts he owns include:

Whitelisted

BizzarreZz

Whitelisted2

SuspicousPIgman

He also started collaborating with other gamers, most of who were from Minecraft Mondays. This came in handy in boosting his career as a YouTube content creator.

Is Technoblade better than Dream?

Yes, he is. Even though Dream mostly does better than Technoblade, as seen from the Minecraft Monday tournaments, Technoblade is better. He has a remarkable winning streak in both Skyblock and Bedwars than Dream. He ended the streak since he was never interested in making it higher.

Does Technoblade ever die?

No, he never dies. This is due to his unmatched dedication and commitment to his work. He rose to the top in Hypixel's Bedwars Winstreak thanks to his willingness to grind for the world record.

For this reason, he has attained high power, wealth and skills on the Dream SMP.

Does Technoblade hack?

No, he doesn't. His excellence emerges from his hard work and many years of experience.

Texture pack

What texture pack does Technoblade use? He uses the slightly modified version of the Tightvault Revamp pack.

How fast can Technoblade click?

The online streamer clicks between 6-7 cps. The pack comes in handy for this achievement as it is heavily PvP focused with the following features:

Low fire effects

FPS optimization

Custom armour and swords

Face and other body measurements

The YouTube content creator has briefly revealed his face to his fans and followers. This happened in his 100,000-subscriber special video. Technoblade's face was shown for the second time in his Cooking with Technoblades videos.

He stands at the height of 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 65kg. The social media personality has dark brown eyes and brown hair. He wears a shoe size 8.5 (US). He has not offered any information regarding his other body statistics such as bicep, chest and waist.

A sketchfab of Technoblade DreamSMP Fanart. Photo: @technothepig

Source: Twitter

Net worth

Technoblade makes a considerable sum of money from his career in the streaming sector. He has an estimated net worth of around $8.6 million as of 2022.

Social media

The social media influencer has a broad fan base and a massive following on various online platforms. He majorly uses them for social media influencing. Here are the links to some of his official sites:

Instagram : @technobladeyt, with over 404K followers

: @technobladeyt, with over 404K followers Twitter : @Technothepig, with over 3.4 million followers

: @Technothepig, with over 3.4 million followers YouTube : Technoblade, with over 10.1 million subscribers

: Technoblade, with over 10.1 million subscribers Twitch: Technoblade, with over 860K followers

Technoblade has achieved so much in his career as a social media star and influencer. With many years of experience, he has become one of the world's best online streamers. He is an inspiration to many upcoming and well-established content creators.

