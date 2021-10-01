The wife of former Black Stars player Odartey Lamptey, Ruweida, has celebrated her birthday

She shared beautiful photos to mark the occasion

Many people have admired Ruweida and have wished her well

Ruweida Lamptey, the wife of football legend, Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey, has celebrated her birthday in three iconic photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ruweida is seen dazzling in black and posing beautifully in her kitchen.

She indicated in the caption that she is truly grateful to God for that achievement.

Reaction

Ruweida’s post has triggered some reactions with many people, especially top celebrities wishing her a happy birthday.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Ruweida and Odartey Lamptey

The seasoned footballer married his new wife after divorcing his ex-wife, Gloria Lamptey, after DNA tests proved that all the three children they had were not his.

This plunged Odartey into dark days, however, with the coming of his Ruweida and the three children, his life became better again.

Odartey Lamptey, married his new wife, Ruweida Yakubu, in 2014 after the birth of their first child, Malaika.

YEN.com.gh has published 10 photos of Ruweida showing how beautiful and fashionable she is.

Odartey Lamptey's real children

Odartey now has three children with Ruweida. They are two girls and a boy.

Earlier, we published beautiful photos of Odartey Lamptey's first daughter, Malaika, who is seven years.

We also published photos of the second daughter, Manal, who turned five years recently.

Again, there were photos of Odartey's only son who looks just like him.

