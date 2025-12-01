Three finalists from Africa bring heritage-driven serves and eco-conscious artistry to Cognac, France.

Johannesburg, 26 November 2025: After months of regional showcases and spirited mixology rounds, Africa’s top mixologists took their craft to Cognac, France, standing shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best at the Hennessy MyWay 2025 Global Finale from 27 October – 1 November. The competition, known for spotlighting innovation and sustainability, saw this year’s African finalists bring their unique cultural flair to the global stage.

Launched to inspire mixologists to push creative boundaries and reimagine the cognac experience, Hennessy MyWay honours the Maison’s 260-year legacy of excellence while shining a light on the next generation of mixology talent. During their time in Cognac, the finalists were immersed in the world of Hennessy, where they explored the heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation that defined the Maison.

The finalists visited Domaine de la Bataille, Hennessy’s 180-hectare vineyard and winery dedicated to experimentation and the transfer of innovative solutions to the Maison’s grape-growing partners. At the Distillerie du Peu, one of Hennessy’s three traditional distilleries, they experienced the distillation campaign firsthand, tasting wine, brouillis, and eaux-de-vie in their earliest forms.

A highlight of their journey included “The Art of Ageing” tasting session in the historic Salle Raymond Fillioux, where finalists followed in the footsteps of the Hennessy Tasting Committee to learn the rituals and precision behind cognac maturation.

Rounding out the experience, the finalists joined an exclusive masterclass with multi-award-winning Australian bartender and photographer, Millie Tang, one of the world’s most celebrated cocktail creatives, at the Maison’s Grand Salon, where they were inspired to spark a creative exchange at the highest level of the craft. The finalists also faced a Mystery Challenge to creatively pair international ingredients with Hennessy. In a stunning display of skill, Billy Kigocha, hailing from Kenya, rose above 16 other elite bartenders, claiming victory in this thrilling segment.

This year’s MyWay spotlight for the Middle East & Africa region crowned four finalists whose serves move beyond technique to tell the story of place, as they competed with mixologists from across the globe representing a powerful blend of cultural expression and technical supremacy.

Each finalist’s creation tells a distinct story, one of heritage, innovation, and the enduring spirit of craftsmanship, pairing Hennessy VS or VSOP with indigenous ingredients and zero-waste thinking.

Here’s how our finalists put their own unique twist on classic Hennessy cocktails in the lead up to the finale:

Billy Matiku Kigocha – Kenya

Cocktail: Ajabu – “A Ritual of Wonder and Legacy”

Billy’s Ajabu honours coastal Kenyan rituals, using fat-washed Hennessy VS and a handcrafted pineapple shrub made from skins. The serve is presented in a recycled coconut shell and features up-cycled garnishes, making it a deliberate zero-waste statement.

“I didn’t start with fancy tools or global recognition, just a shaker, curiosity, and deep respect for flavour,” Billy says. “Ajabu represents my childhood in coastal Kenya.” Billy’s work heroes' local ingredients (baobab, tamarind, muratina) and turns the memories linked to them into cocktails that are felt and remembered as much as they are tasted.

Isaac Acheampong – Ghana Cocktail: T. Quarshie’s Fashioned

Isaac’s cocktail is a cocoa-forward Old Fashioned that celebrates Ghana’s cocoa heritage. He uses roasted cocoa beans, infused with Hennessy VS, and a cacao pulp syrup made from the whole pod.

“Cocoa tells our story, a story of heritage, resilience, and flavour,” Isaac explains. “With Hennessy VS, I wanted to honour that legacy by using the whole pod, from the nibs, husk, to the pulp, and waste nothing. It’s sustainability, but it also tells my story.”

For Isaac, being a MyWay finalist is recognition that Ghanaian ingredients deserve a global platform, because being a finalist proves that Ghanaian stories and ingredients can shine on a global stage.

Kehinde “Kenizmix” Omosowoeni – Nigeria Cocktail: Good Morning, Honey

Kehinde reimagined a coffee-forward classic using dates as his sustainability anchor. He roasts the seed to build that coffee-like depth, which turns the skins into syrup and fruit leather, and pairs these elements with Hennessy VSOP.

“I entered Hennessy MyWay this year to challenge myself on a global stage, to push beyond my comfort zone, and to showcase my creativity,” Kenizmix says. “We’re serving drinks and inspiration. Stay consistent, keep learning, and your craft will take you places.”

His approach changes how sustainability is perceived, as every element of his date-forward serve is thoughtfully repurposed to build flavour.

Anthony Williams – South Africa

Cocktail: Velvet Melt

Anthony Williams is a seasoned bartender and mixologist with extensive experience in the service industry. Known for his creativity behind the bar and his ability to craft memorable guest experiences, Anthony combines deep product knowledge with a passion for hospitality.

For his Hennessy MyWay entry, Anthony created Velvet Melt, which is inspired by the South African spirit of doing more with less. Using crushed ice, raspberry espresso, a chocolate ball, and Hennessy VS, the cocktail delivers a rich, indulgent experience from just a few simple ingredients.

Its garnish, a sugar disc made on an orange wheel and finished with a touch of cinnamon, transforms leftover citrus into something golden, beautiful, and full of warmth.

“In South Africa, we’ve learned to make magic from limited means,” Anthony says. “That’s what Velvet Melt is all about, taking something small and turning it into something remarkable.”

Velvet Melt is a celebration of South African ingenuity, which is proof that with passion, resourcefulness, and a splash of Hennessy, even the simplest ingredients can create something extraordinary. Though Anthony was unable to attend the global finals despite earning his place among the world’s top contenders, he remains recognised as a Global Finalist

Together, these finalists showcase how Hennessy MyWay has evolved into more than a competition; it is a proving ground for the use of sustainable techniques, culturally and globally. The African finalists use indigenous ingredients, sustainable practices, and ritualised service to translate heritage into hospitality that travels.

Building on the momentum of Made for More, Hennessy MyWay now looks ahead to its 2026 edition by calling on bartenders who see mixology not just as a service provided, but as a culture, driven by purpose, heritage, and sustainability.

To all bartenders eager to join the next wave of global creativity, keep an eye out ./ Registrations for the 2026 edition will be available soon. In the meantime, stay inspired and connected by following #HennessyMyWay on Instagram. Your moment behind the bar could be the next one shared with the world.

About Hennessy

Founded on Richard Hennessy's pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 260 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced by its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility.

For further information, services and collaboration details, please visit Hennessy.com

