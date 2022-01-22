A young Ghanaian man who earned impressive scores in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCCE) has shared his results

John Nana Quaicoe obtained 3As, two B2s, one B3, a C4, and C5 in the WASSCE but cannot further his education

The 22-year-old released his results online to ask for help to secure a job to earn a decent living or fund his education

John Nana Quaicoe, a young Ghanaian man who obtained impressive grades in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCCE), is seeking employment.

One year after the 22-year-old senior high school leaver achieved 3As, two B2s, one B3, a C4, and C5 in the WASSCE, he has not enrolled in any tertiary institution or university to further his education due to financial constraints.

His deprived situation has not improved because he is yet to land himself a job to earn an income to fund his education.

Ghanaian SHS Graduate with 3As and C5 as Least Grade in WASSCE Shares Results, Begs for Job

Source: Facebook

SHS leaver shares results

In a Facebook post on Tell It All, seen by YEN.com.gh, Quaicoe asked for work or a job as he disclosed that he is a senior high school graduate.

''Hi. Please, my name is John Nana Quaicoe. I'm 22 years old. And I'm an SHS graduate (2020).

''I'm looking for work or a job to do, I'm Looking forward to hearing from you. You can reach out to me via 0558822795 or 0593666968. Thank you, and God bless you,'' his post read.

See his results below:

Ghanaian SHS Graduate with 3As and C5 as Least Grade in WASSCE Shares Results, Begs for Job.

Source: Facebook

More than 1,000 people have reacted to his post, with over 300 netizens offering various solutions. YEN.com.gh has selected some of the comments below:

David Lawson said:

''John Nana Quaicoe, what you need now is school fees and not [a menial] job. Put your momo account at least good-hearted people are here too.''

John Nana Quaicoe replied:

''David Lawson, okay I will.''

HerDiplomacy Naa-Fofo Djanie said:

''If you're willing to work in a welding company, I can help you. You'll be taught and work and get paid.''

Jay Ampofo commented:

''My brother, it is very sad this is going on. As you’re looking for a job, go on your knees, seek God’s will for your life and ask Him what He wants you to do in this situation. I pray that you prosper even as your soul prospers. I wouldn’t want that in your desperation to find a job, you end up in something that steals your soul away. May God guide you to His will.''

John Nana Quaicoe replied:

''Jay Ampofo Amen.''

Esther Nana Ama Otu said:

''My dear, please as you wait for a job, try and apply for a scholarship with the Ghana scholarship secretariat after you've applied for any university and gained admission.

''I'm sure you will pull through. Go to your district or municipal office to make further enquirers on when their portal will be opened for application.''

Lydia Apenteng noted:

''He can even get Nursing straight away with his grades but who’s his helper. Awwh, this world is not fair to some people at all. My brother keeps on trusting in the Lord.''

John Nana Quaicoe replied:

''Lydia Apenteng okay.''

Augustine Malcom X Fascinate indicated:

''John Nana Quaicoe, your likes are the ones we must help if we have the means. May God bless you with a destiny helper.''

