Nakeeyat participated in a national public speaking competition as a student of Mfantsiman Girls' SHS

An Instagram photo showed the former Talented Kidz show winner performing on stage at the contest

Many Ghanaians, including popular public figures like Gifty Anti, praised Nakeeyat for her strides in SHS so far

The winner of the 2018 edition of TV3 Ghana's Talented Kidz reality show, Nakeeyat Dramani, has made a significant stride weeks after starting life as a senior high school student at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS.

Nakeeyat represents Mfantsiman Girls' SHS in the national public speaking competition, earning praise from netizens. Photo source: @nakeeyat

The 13-year-old poet was among several students who wrote the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and completed Junior High School (SHS) in Accra.

In October, she announced that she had begun her new academic journey after gaining admission to Mfantsiman Girls' SHS, an all-girls second-cycle institution in Saltpond, Central Region, founded by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1960.

Nakeeyat represents Mfantsiman in public speaking competition

In a post on her official Instagram page on Thursday, November 20, 2025, Nakeeyat shared that she had recently represented Mfantsiman Girls SHS in the national public speaking competition, weeks after joining the school.

Sharing a photo of herself in her school uniform and holding a microphone on stage, the former Talented Kidz winner, known for her poetry skills, expressed pride in exhibiting her talents on behalf of her school and country.

Nakeeyat also called on her fans to support her school and wish them luck in the upcoming battles against other schools in the competition.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"Guess who represented the school in “The National Public Speaking competition” #yourfuturepresident I’m doing what I love, far from home❤️ for Allah/God, the school 💜💜💜 and the country❤️ Wish us luck 🙏🤗."

The Instagram post of Nakeeyat representing Mfantsiman Girls SHS in the National public speaking competition is below:

Nakeeyat's relative visits her in school

Meanwhile, a young lady known on TikTok as @minat_couturegh, Nakeeyat's relative, visited her at Mfantsiman Girls' SHS to see how she was acclimatising to life in her new school, weeks after being admitted.

A video posted on her TikTok page showed the former Talented Kidz show winner in her checkered uniform, seated in a visibly happy mood at the school's assembly hall as she interacted with her guest.

2019 Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat sings a school ode as a relative visits her at Mfantisman Girls SHS. Photo credit: @minat_couturegh

Nakeeyat appeared to be enjoying her time as a student of Mfantsiman Girls' after she was spotted singing the school ode with joy.

She was then seen taking a stroll with her guest on her campus.

The TikTok video of Nakeeyat's relative visiting her in school is below:

Reactions to Nakeeyat participating in public speaking

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Oheneyere_gifty_anti commented:

"Sharp!! Go for gold for Mfantsiman Girls SHS."

Kojo_godack wrote:

"We're happy to see you do what you love doing. Keep it up👏👏👏."

Wunmit1 said:

"You are a star. Keep shining, darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Simply_wetta commented:

"Incoming head girl 😍❤️."

Nakeeyat gets haircut for school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat had cut her hair before beginning her new life in Mfantsiman Senior High School.

In a video, the young poet visited a barbershop in her community and expressed mixed feelings as the barber trimmed her hair.

Footage of Nakeeyat getting a haircut for her SHS days went viral on social media, triggering reactions from Ghanaians.

