Video Of Obroni Selling Plantain In The Market Excites Netizens: "Give Her A Husband"
- A video of an Obroni lady selling in the market in Accra has excited netizens
- The lady took to TikTok to share the video online
- Netizens were excited to see the video of the lady hawking and praised her
A video of an Obroni lady selling plantain in the market has thrilled netizens as the lady was excited to display her wares.
A kind man was there to help her carry the goods after she put a stack of ripe and unripe plantain on a large metal tray and proceeded to hawk them in the market.
Obroni sells in Accra
The lady seemed shy in the beginning but she managed to gain confidence to hawk her goods in the market. She attracted the attention of many passers-by and marketgoers to buy her goods simply because she was an Obroni.
See the video below:
At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered close to a hundred likes and a lot of comments on TikTok.
Netizens react to the video of the Obroni
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the Obroni's video on TikTok.
user63123944398 said:
Eiii I love this paa ooo
user12990588644 added:
hahaha this is too funny
akosuaansah said:
Ei obroni lady
mensahjoy said
herhh come to my Area
yaaasor added:
merhn this is too hot for me
millsagyeiaddo added:
Obroni I will buy your plantain
yaaaaaaaa said:
Wow
KOJOPENCILSGH said:
Kofi please help
selinaboat said:
Wow I need more videos
yaaagyei said:
Where can I find her?
kofiaddo also added:
Please Obroni go and sit down
yanmen said:
call this line to meet me
Video Of Obroni Eating Banku And Okro Excites Netizens
In similar news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Obroni man excited his followers on social media when he was seen eating a big bowl of banku and okro soup at a plush restaurant in East Legon, Accra.
The man enjoyed himself as he consumed two balls of banku in the glare of other customers at the restaurant.
The video received more than 3,000 likes and 130 comments.
