A video of an Obroni lady selling in the market in Accra has excited netizens

The lady took to TikTok to share the video online

Netizens were excited to see the video of the lady hawking and praised her

A video of an Obroni lady selling plantain in the market has thrilled netizens as the lady was excited to display her wares.

A kind man was there to help her carry the goods after she put a stack of ripe and unripe plantain on a large metal tray and proceeded to hawk them in the market.

Video of obroni selling plantain in the market

Obroni sells in Accra

The lady seemed shy in the beginning but she managed to gain confidence to hawk her goods in the market. She attracted the attention of many passers-by and marketgoers to buy her goods simply because she was an Obroni.

See the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered close to a hundred likes and a lot of comments on TikTok.

Netizens react to the video of the Obroni

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the Obroni's video on TikTok.

user63123944398 said:

Eiii I love this paa ooo

user12990588644 added:

hahaha this is too funny

akosuaansah said:

Ei obroni lady

mensahjoy said

herhh come to my Area

yaaasor added:

merhn this is too hot for me

millsagyeiaddo added:

Obroni I will buy your plantain

yaaaaaaaa said:

Wow

KOJOPENCILSGH said:

Kofi please help

selinaboat said:

Wow I need more videos

yaaagyei said:

Where can I find her?

kofiaddo also added:

Please Obroni go and sit down

yanmen said:

call this line to meet me

