Ghanaian music executive Ayisha Modi recently jabbed Shatta Wale on social media reigniting their longstanding feud.

Ayisha, who's a staunch Stonebwoy fan and has worked with the artiste closely shared a poster of Shatta Wale's upcoming London gig via her Instagram handle @shelovesstonebwoy.

In her post, Ayisha Modi alleged that Shatta Wale only accepted to play his London gig because of a sinister ploy to undo Stonebwoy's efforts in the UK market as part of his Up and Runnin6 Tour.

Stonebwoy is set to perform at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London. On that same day, three of Ghana's top show promoters have collaborated for an Independence Day-themed concert with R2Bees as headliners.

Stonebwoy's camp has already blasted the promoters accusing them of sabotaging his show. The promoters have denied the allegations.

However, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy's rival has thrown his weight behind the Akwaaba UK and the other promoters, saying,

"Mr Dennis of Akwaaba uk and Alordia promotions please I will be in london on the 6th of March ,I will pass thru your show and perform 2 or 3 songs cuz I have a song with R2bees and king Paluta ..Thank you 🙏☝️👑🩵."

His post triggered many of Stonebwoy's fans including Ayisha Modi to go on the offensive.

In Ayisha Modi's remarks against Shatta Wale, she vowed to ensure Shatta Wale's show flops should he interfere in Stonebwoy's success.

She ridiculed Shatta Wale weighing in into the frenzy about his Rolls Royce kickstarted by Stonebwoy.

"See Mouth 👄 🫣😂😂😂. 1999 Rolls- Royce Owner who’s car papers Dey somebody in house 😂😂😂. Funny how they just rush to perform in London just to support the snub of Stonebwoy’s show."

" Ghanaian music lover’s, pundits and bloggers are also mute imagine if it was to be stonebwoy who is doing this, let’s keep same energy when it’s reflect one day. LORDOFALLGADS Stonebwoy is ur PAST AND PRECEDENT 😂😂😂. @shattawalenima the free show player. We are too expensive than that🥵🥵. @sheshatta WOMAAAME TW3 in @shattawalenima’s Voice. All thanks to @westcoastuk for putting u on a free SHOW🤣🤣."

Ayisha Modi's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ayisha Modi's post.

kwekuu_desmond said:

"Someone who able to say stonebwoy wasn't known in London. But he is busy going around telling people stonebwoy wasn't to sabotage his show. How can someone who isn't known sabotage ur show 😂."

mr.derek_clark wrote:

"See how you make the kiddies dey diss you for comment section, oh Grandma."

ackyjoe22 remarked:

"Even if Ghanaians are not ready for shatta..Jamaica’s are always ready to pull up to listen to his music 😂….USE SAME ENERGY TO PROMOTE 1GAD❤️🇬🇧🇬🇭."

ritaakwaah shared:

"We all know what isha is saying is true if the opposite was the case just wondering what would have happened love to the two musicians ....let's let love lead."

biggsmurphy added:

"Nice way of telling the world that wale will be in UK 🇬🇧 ❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥."

Stonebwoy performs on the streets in UK

In a video that went viral on social media, Stonebwoy performed on the streets, entertaining folks who passed by him.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician delivered his trademark dancehall style and freestyle to multiple instrumentals.

This came shortly after Stonebwoy landed in London in the UK for his much-anticipated concert in the capital city.

