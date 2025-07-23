A beautiful Ghanaian grandmother, Esi Hammond, has awed many online users after holding a mega 60th birthday bash

Esi Hammond, a former PR executive at Bank of Ghana, looked dazzling and full of energy as she hosted guests for her milestone celebration

Videos from the party, which emerged online, have got many wondering and admiring her good looks at the same time

A former Public Relations (PR) executive at Bank of Ghana, Madam Esi Hammond, set tongues wagging as she celebrated her birthday.

Esi Hammond turned 60 years on Sunday, July 20, 2025, and celebrated in style. She had her photos splashed all over social media as loved ones wished her well.

Former Bank of Ghana PR executive Esi Hammond dances at her 60th birthday party on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Photo source: @osei_douglas_live

One of the celebratory posts came from Shirley Tony Kum, a renowned communications specialist with Vivo Energy, who shared how Hammond inspires her.

"Dear Aunty Esi Hammond,

"You have been a great inspiration to me as far as the Public Relations profession is concerned. We were not surprised when you were named the PR Practitioner of the Year by the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana. What a phenomenal role model you have been! I proudly confer on you the title, #PR Queen 😍 on your 60th Birthday. Yes, you have earned it!

"On this special occasion of your 60th birthday, I wish you continued success, good health and happiness, as you bask in the glory of the almighty God.

"Happy birthday, my PR Queen.💜

"Proudly MOGAN…Obra Nye Woara Abo!"

See the post about Esi Hammond's birthday below:

Esi Hammond's grand birthday party

Esi Hammond, who is a council member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, climaxed her milestone birthday with a mega bash on Sunday evening at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

The grand party saw famous personalities, including politician and lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, musician Amandzeba, and many others, gracing the occasion.

Watch the video below to see some of the dignitaries at the party:

Apart from the many prominent people present, one noticeable thing at the party was how good-looking and lively Esi Hammond was. From her makeup, dresses, to her dance moves, the celebrant had everything on point.

Esi Hammond dazzles with looks and dance

Esi Hammond first wore a white gown and entered the venue with a smile as she took to the dancefloor amid an entourage. At a point, she went down winding her waist like a young lady.

Watch the video below:

She later changed into a purple and pink kente dress, but her energy levels did not change as she interacted and had photo ops with some of the guests at the party.

For her third dress, Esi Hammond put on a neon-coloured dress. She returned to the floor with a young lady described as her granddaughter. The two had a formation dance session, with the 60-year-old celebrant proving that she is only old in age but young at heart.

She cut her six-tier birthday cake, with each tier representing 10 years of her life, wearing the neon dress.

Reactions to Esi Hammond's birthday celebration

The videos from Esi Hammond's 60th birthday celebration have gone viral online. While many praised her good looks and energy, others could not believe she was that old.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

yesitsme said:

"If beauty has a name, then it's called Esi Hammond 🥰🥰🥰."

Jahbart🧶 said:

"Such disrespect from this Ai..how dare you call her Esi Hammond?..she’s your grandma, irrespective of how young she looks… next time say “pls happy birthday Grandma."

Esi Bitha🇬🇭 said:

"No bleaching No BBL❌ but still glowing and aging beautifully ❤️Happy birthday mum."

M. Frimpong could not believe Esi Hammond was 60.

"Masa you guys can’t confuse us with make up ooo … let us see her original face before we start calling grandma Bae."

Jay Jay Kofi wanted to be sure:

"Wait, did you say she’s 60 years or 16years? Because it seems I heard something else, or it’s my ears Biko 😂😂😂😂."

A close-up shot of Esi Hammond's look at her 60th birthday celebration on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Photo source: @kveebeauty

