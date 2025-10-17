A young Ghanaian man named Emmanuel Evans Otoo has passed away just a few weeks before his wedding

Otoo's passing was announced on social media on Thursday, October 16, 2025, with a photo of his wedding invitation

Friends and other people who knew him have been devastated and have shared sad tributes online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Evans Otoo, has passed away under sad circumstances, leaving his friends in tears.

The news of the passing of Otoo, a popular figure on Facebook known on the platform as Immanuel Otoo II, emerged online on Thursday, October 16, 2025

Emmanuel Evans Otoo

Source: Instagram

While details have been sketchy, online commentary from those who knew him suggests that Otoo was taken ill for about three days.

Emmanuel Otoo's wedding was set for November

One of Otoo's friends who announced his passing, Nana Agyemang, indicated that the deceased was set to marry in about two weeks, on November 1, 2025.

He shared Otoo's photo alongside his wedding invitation and lamented how his intention to attend his friend's wedding had turned into a funeral.

"Billed to attend his wedding on November 1. But it’s rather his funeral that would now happen. Immanuel Otoo II, you no force koraaa," he said.



A look at the wedding invitation shows that Otoo was going to marry Gloria Appiah-Agyemang at Tanoso, near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Check out the post below:

In another post, Agyemang showed Otoo and two other men in black. He described the late friend as a proper human being who would go to all lengths to support others.

"Immanuel Otoo!

"The lengths this guy will go just to make an appearance at a friend's programme. There’s nowhere Otoo wouldn’t go.

"From weddings and naming ceremonies of old schoolmates. Otoo will simply show up. In fact, he’s the oxygen to our year group. He kept the association together.

"Otoo was just a proper human being," he said.

See the photo of Otoo and others below:

Who is Emmanuel Otoo?

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that Emmanuel Otoo worked as an account manager at MTN Ghana, specialising in SME Direct and Indirect Sales.

A product of the KNUST SHS in Kumasi, Otoo proceeded to Wesley College in Kumasi, where he studied from 2003 to 2006 for his teaching certificate.

In 2012, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Political Science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He also bagged a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2021.



Otoo added a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2024.

The late Emmanuel Evans Otoo at his graduation from the GIMPA Law School in December 2024. Photo source: @immanuel_otoo

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Emmanuel Otoo's untimely passing

Many people who knew Emmanuel Otoo have taken to social media to react to the unexpected news of his passing.



Below are some reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

Maame Yaa Amoah-Mensah said:

"Aaaa how? Huh!!! Immanuel Otoo?? Jesus!!!!My good friend."

Sarfowaa Larbi said:

"Just 4 days ooo, he was making happy posts on his wall...Life!!!"

Samuel Fahren Otoo said:

"Charley his death has slowed me down. To think he couldn't write his law exam to pass out with those who just did because of health issues, and then he goes to join his Maker this soon while preparing for his wedding. Terrible feeling."

David Aruna Nelson said:

"Oh, charley so it's true. Emma was my mate in KNUST. We sat in the same political science class. Oh charley."

Man passes away two weeks after wedding

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, Dennis Okyere, had lost his life under tragic circumstances just two weeks after he tied the knot.

The young man who had travelled from abroad for the special occasion on May 31, 2025, had his life cut short in a car accident on June 16.

Okyere's case followed that of a pretty Ghanaian lady, Abena Serwah Brobbey Gambrah, who also passed away just six months after her wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh