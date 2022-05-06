Actress Nana Ama McBrown has joined TikTok and her new video has got many people laughing online

She is seen in the video conversing with two toys as if they were able to understand what she was saying

Many people have admired the actress for her talent with some saying "the queen has taken over"

Lovable actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has joined the funny social media platform, TikTok, and she is already cracking ribs online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on McBrown’s Instagram, she is seen holding two toys in her arms and speaking.

She spoke playfully that she heard someone saying that if she should fall into her trap, she would not spare her at all.

Captioned: “No weapon formed against McBrown shall…”, McBrown said she would not even get close to the trap her ‘enemy’ would set against her”.

She spoke with the two toys as if they were hearing what she was saying.

Fans react to McBrown’s video

McBrown’s fans have reacted to the video with some calling her a perfect human. Others say she never ceases to make her fans laugh or smile.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

celibrities_fan_page: “so funny i love y mom.”

iamgakpetor: “The Queen has taken over.”

eshunagnes: “Is there anyone who hates this woman. Naaa I don’t think so. Cus she’s too perfect. If perfection was a human being it would have been her.”

lloydypallero: “She never fails to make us smile.”

bernicefrance: “With or without make-up. U still look beautiful.”

abena_nyaakowah: “May God guide you through.”

pretty_princess6060: “Am laughing please do a video about Momo fraud.”

derrickksisqco: “indeed the Lord is your shepherd.”

