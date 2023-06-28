Sarkodie has addressed allegations made by Yvonne Nelson suggesting that he had her terminate a pregnancy after getting her pregnant in 2010

The actress made these assertions in her latest memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson which has become a best-seller after the controversy propelled its popularity

Addressing the claims in his latest song, Try Me, the rapper said he actually told Yvonne Nelson to keep the pregnancy but insisted that she could not because of school

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, in response to recent allegations made by actress Yvonne Nelson, has spoken out to address the claims suggesting that he had pressured her to terminate a pregnancy in 2010.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson Photo Source: Sarkodie Yvonne Nelson

Source: Facebook

Nelson's assertions were outlined in her widely popular memoir, titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which gained significant attention due to the controversy surrounding the allegations.

Sarkodie chose to confront the accusations directly in his latest song titled Try Me. The rapper admitted that there was indeed a pregnancy, but he vehemently denied any involvement in pressuring Nelson to terminate it. Instead, he revealed that he had encouraged her to keep the child, but Nelson's commitment to her education prevented her from doing so.

The rapper expressed his frustration regarding Nelson's portrayal of the situation, claiming that it had angered him. He stated that he initially had no intention of addressing the issue publicly, but Nelson's insinuation that he had forced the termination compelled him to speak up.

The allegations made by Yvonne Nelson, combined with Sarkodie's response, have sparked widespread debate and discussion among fans and the media.

Many are divided in their opinions, with some questioning the motives behind Nelson's decision to include the incident in her memoir, while others are concerned about the impact such allegations can have on the reputations of both individuals involved.

Sarkodie's Try Me sparks debate

Obidiba8 said:

You see that thing Doctor some lady did same to me and later went to paint me black to her friends

naza_mac commented:

There’s both like both stories, Fo you know how many times sark diss Yvonne on songs. Sark is a mess up guy.

DoksMan wrote:

I sure say na the kiddy no sark ein own that be why she remove but she no want talk rather dey want spoil king sark ein legacy

Sarkodie's Try Me had social media in a frenzy

