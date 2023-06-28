Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne Nelson in his latest song, Try Me, addressed multiple claims made by the actress in her memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

The rapper set the records straight surrounding pregnancy termination allegations levelled against him by Yvonne Nelson

YEN.com.gh has compiled five interesting claims made by Sarkodie in the song

Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in his latest song, Try Me, directly addressed multiple claims made by actress Yvonne Nelson in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The song aimed to shed light on the alleged pregnancy termination allegations levelled against him. Here are five interesting claims made by Sarkodie in the song:

1. Sarkodie denies forcing Yvonne to terminate the pregnancy

Sarkodie vehemently denied ever pressuring Yvonne Nelson to terminate her pregnancy. On the contrary, he claimed that he urged her to keep the baby. This contradicts Yvonne's earlier allegations and provides a different perspective on their past relationship.

2. Sarkodie's suspicion surrounding the paternity of the pregnancy

In Try Me, Sarkodie expressed his suspicion about the paternity of the pregnancy. He revealed that when he suggested Yvonne Nelson see his personal doctor for prenatal care, she opted for another doctor, claiming their expertise. This decision raised doubts in Sarkodie's mind, suggesting that the pregnancy might not have been his.

3. Yvonne Nelson's alleged involvement with multiple men

The rapper made a bold claim, stating that Yvonne Nelson had been involved with multiple men, not just him.

4. Yvonne's alleged attempt to lure Sarkodie home

According to Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson attempted to lure him to her home a few weeks before the launch of her memoir. The rapper raised questions about Yvonne's intentions and the potential motivations behind her actions.

5. Sarkodie says Yvonne was in pursuit of monetary gain from the controversy

In his song, Sarkodie accused Yvonne Nelson of using the controversy surrounding their relationship to generate financial gain. This claim suggests that the actress may have sought to exploit their past for personal profit through her memoir.

By addressing these claims in his latest song, Sarkodie aims to set the records straight and provide his side of the story regarding the allegations made by Yvonne Nelson. The song sheds new light on their relationship, presenting a different narrative for fans and the public to consider.

Social media reacts to Try Me

In another story, Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to react to the alleged diss song by rapper Sarkodie to actress Yvonne Nelson.

The 'leaked' song comes after the film star published allegations about the rapper in her new memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper vehemently called out and shamed the actress over her body count in the trending song.

