Chef Faila's cook-a-thon has been ongoing for more than 120 hours now and she has now decided to extend it to a whopping 10 days

After her decision, hundreds of people took to the venue to show massive support, amidst singing and dancing

Some of them decided to sleep at the venue to avoid going home. They held their eating items whiles sleeping

Chef Faila has been cooking since January 1, 2024, to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The current record is held by Alan Fisher who cooked for more than 119 hours.

Cook-A-Thon: Men seen sleeping on the floor at the venue in Tamale. Source: @failaabdulrazak

People sleep at cook-a-thon venue

Since the onset of the cook-a-thon, thousands of people have thronged the venue to support Faila. Musicians including Maccasio and Fancy Gadam thrilled fans at the venue. Her Excellency Lordina Mahama, a former first lady, was also there to support and pray for Faila.

In a recent video seen online, some people decided to sleep at the hotel to support Faila as they were too tired to go home.

In the video, about four to five men could be seen lying on the floor at the event grounds.

Earlier, Ghanaians compared Hilda Baci at 20 hours to Chef Failatu at 96 hours during the cook-a-thon, praising her stamina at that hour. According to many, they are marveled that Chef Faila had a lot of energy as she danced, walked around the kitchen cooking and serving even at 96 hours.

