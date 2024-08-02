Stonebwoy's former classmate in GIMPA shared details of the musician's time at the school

He disclosed that the musician was present for lectures on many occasions and participated a lot in curricular activities

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on Stonebwoy's former classmate's comments

Okoe Oninku Henry, Stonebwoy's former classmate, opened up the musician's stint at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Stonebwoy's former classmate speaks

In an interview on Zionfelix TV, Okoe Oninku Henry shared details about Stonebwoy's interactions with his coursemates in class.

He disclosed that the musician spent just two years at the school and never used his celebrity status to get ahead in class.

He said,

"Stonebwoy joined us when we were in our second year in 2022. We were told he already had a degree from UPSA and an HND from a technical university. We were all coursemates. One thing I will say about Stonebwoy without any fear is that his celebrity tag was off whenever he stepped foot in class."

Okoe Oninku Henry also debunked some claims that musician Stonebwoy was not regularly present in class and that he paid for his degree.

According to him, the dancehall artiste participated actively in class activities on many occasions and was very friendly with his coursemates.

He said,

"He partook in class presentations and assignments. It's unfortunate that many bloggers and critics made false claims about his certificate after our graduation."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's former classmate's comments

Social media users who commented on the video shared different opinions on Stonebwoy's former classmate's remarks on the musician. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Stonebwoy thanks loved ones after GIMPA graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared a heartfelt message to his well-wishers after his recent academic achievement.

The musician shared a video of his post-graduation photoshoot and some of the moments from his time as a student in GIMPA.

