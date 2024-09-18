Mophty has opened up about the struggles some musicians face in engaging the services of influencers for music promotion

The youngster complained about the dynamics of artistes creating content versus outsourcing to influencers

His remarks have begun a debate about the impact of influencers as others share their experiences

Music promotion has significantly evolved with the rate of digital disruption worldwide. Viral marketing has helped propel the rise of several songs and artistes. A key part of the growth of the Afrobeats genre lies in the endless viral trendy dance steps accompanying releases.

While artistes like King Promise and others have huge viral music marketing success stories, others continue to seek a fair share of the funds they throw at influencers for success.

Ghanaian musician Mophty has weighed in on the trend of artistes paying lots of money to influencers and getting comparatively little in return.

The musician gained the limelight through a viral strategy after he was featured in Mr Drew's Case.

In a recent interview, Mophty shared his experience with influencers sharing his ordeals. He opened up about the dynamics of artistes creating content compared to contracting influencers.

"When you pay them, and they post your sound, it doesn't even go. When they post their sounds, it moves."

The musician who recently earned a nomination with 3MusicAwards recounted a similar experience from his colleague YPee.

Fans react to Mophty's remarks about influencers

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mohpth's frustrations with influencers.

🫥The landlord 🇬🇭🫶🏾🏡 said:

"Yeah the influencers are promoting Nigerian songs for free and charge Ghana artists"

Jakpa Clan Vocals wrote:

"most of the TikTokers boost their videos they don't have real fans"

💙Kwasi_Jay💙 noted:

"Hmmm is all we can say"

Keche bashes King Paluta over promotion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh that Keche Joshua had opened up about how his relationship with King Paluta has sulked after their collaboration.

He called King Paluta a one or two-hit wonder and narrated how the Makoma hitmaker refused several efforts to unite and promote their new song.

