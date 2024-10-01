Stonebwoy expressed gratitude to organisers after being named the Artiste Of The Year at the recent 3Music Awards

Despite failing to show up to the ceremony, Stonebwoy took to X to thank the organization for recognising him

The 2024 awards took place on September 28, at Palm Convention Centre inside the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

Popular Afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy has expressed his gratitude to 3Music after being named Artiste of the Year at the 2024 3Music Awards.

Stonebwoy thanks 3Music after winning the Artiste Of The Year award at the 24th edition. Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

The award ceremony took place on September 28, 2024, at the Palm Convention Centre inside the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Despite not attending the event, Stonebwoy took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the organisers for recognising his work. In his post, he wrote:

"Maximum love and respect grateful for the honor🚀#JJJ"

The 3Music Awards, one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment scene, honoured artists across various genres. The likes of Black Sherif, Olive The Boy, and Shatta Wale won awards in different categories.

Stonebwoy's message triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users. Netizens seemed to agree that Stonebwoy had earned the 3Music accolade.

FLEXYWAN4 said:

"You dey value award ooo 🤣🤣"

AddahIshmael commented:

"You deserve it aaabwoy 🔥🔥🫶"

BlackaBismark1 reacted:

"Bless up King , keep winning 👊"

OmarTog055 said:

"Don’t mention because you didn’t attend there!"

DagaduMawu92192 commented:

"When stonebwoy won Reggae dancehall artiste of the year at the TGMA, u people said because shattawale wasn't there. Now shattawale is in the category. How do u explain it"

FLEXYWAN4 reacted;

"You dey value award ooo 🤣🤣"

DionneBrooks3 said:

"Real talk I’m adapting to all music out of Africa,because of Stonebwoy. Talent over hype love it"

Stonebwoy's song tops chart

Dancehall icon Stonebwoy's dominance has not only been reflected in awards but also on various music charts.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that his latest hit, Jejereje's music video topped charts on YouTube and Apple Music.

Jejereje's exploits on the two platforms in Ghana have impressed many fans and music lovers who praised him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh