Influencer Princess Ama Burland opened up about the reason she is spotted in different cars driven by her boyfriend

On the season finale of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, she explained that her boyfriend was a mechanic, hence the reason for the different cars

The video got many people applauding her for being transparent with her fans and not being ashamed of her boyfriend's profession

Popular Ghanaian influencer Princess Ama Burland has clarified why her boyfriend drove different cars and the perception that she pressures young women.

Ama Burland explains why her boyfriend often changes his cars. Image Credit: @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Ama Burland speaks about her boyfriend's profession

On the season finale of the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast she co-hosted with influencer Gisela Amponsah and socialite Efia Odo, Ama noted that her boyfriend was a mechanic.

Ama Burland's clarification came after someone on social media asked her whether she felt she was giving young women pressure with how often her boyfriend changes his car.

She said that the person noticed from her vlogs on YouTube that she was being picked up in different cars by her boyfriend.

"First of all, my man is a mechanic, and I have said this before. We can sit in different cars. I have said this countless times, she said."

On the controversial podcast, Ama noted that she could sit in different cars any other day because that was what her boyfriend's job as a mechanic entailed.

She clarified that her boyfriend did not own any of the cars she flaunts in her blogs since they were being serviced by him.

Ama Burland speaks about her boyfriend's cars.

Reactions to Ama Burland's video

Many social media users were in disbelief that Ama Burland was proud of her boyfriend's profession. They commended her for her honesty and showered her with praise in the comments.

Below are people's opinions:

🎀Maame 🦋🍦said:

"why us the search "ama burland mechanic boyfriend 😁"

akuaasabeanie said:

"Sister your bf is an automotive engineer"

M said:

"The fact that Ama Burland is the only sensible person on this podcast panel says a lot"

girlllll said:

"search bar ne gyimieee😂 which one is mechanic boyfriend 😂😭"

.ESTHER_01 said:

"So how is someone actually noticing the different cars? Ei Ghana😂"

ꪀꪖꪀꪖ ꪮᦓꫀ꠸ ꪇꪊꪖ꠹ꪮ ᥇ꪮꪀᦓꪊ ᧒᧒ 🇬🇭 said:

"See yea I’ll say this Ama Burland is the 🥈 most realest female I’ve seen after my wife 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

RBC podcast season finale.

Kar Lite composes song for RBC podcast

YEN.com.gh reported that viral TikTok sensation Kar Lite joined the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, hosted by Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland.

He performed his viral Amina song while Tuba Shey Shey and the hosts of the podcast danced behind him.

The video excited many social media users who admired the recognition Kar Lite was receiving after going viral.

Source: YEN.com.gh