Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and Nigerian actor Chike Daniels played the role of lovers in the newly released movie, Love Reborn

Nadia took to her Instagram to share a behind the scenes footage of the kissing scene which triggered a lot of online engagement

Many people shared their thoughts on the movie, while others commented on their incredible acting

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and Nigerian actor Chike Daniels were the lead actors in the newly released movie, Love Reborn.

Nadia Buari and Chike Daniels' kissing scene in Love Reborn. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari and Chike Daniels' kissing scene

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to share behind-the-scenes footage of the newly released movie, Love Reborn.

The BTS video was Nadia's kissing scene with Chike where they stood under a giant tree in the heavy rains and kissed while professing their love for each other.

In the caption of the post, Nadia Buari noted that perhaps love at first sight was not what everyone thought it was.

Nadia, a seasoned movie producer, noted that it could be about recognising a soul they loved in the past and falling in love again. Her words describe the love story between herself and Chike in the movie.

“Maybe love at first sight isn’t what we think it is. Maybe it’s recognising a soul we loved in a past life and falling in love with them again.”

In the second half of the Instagram caption, the star actress asked her fervent followers whether they believed in reincarnation when it came to love.

Sharing details about the new movie, the mother of five noted that it was showing on Uchenna Mbunabo TV on YouTube.

She encouraged her millions of followers to stream the movie and share with her what they thought about it.

"Do you believe in reincarnation? LOVE REBORN is showing on @uchennambunabotv on YouTube this very minute. So kindly watch and let me know what ya’ll think?!"

Reactions to Nadia and Chike Daniels kissing

The behind-the-scenes kissing scene left many people in awe as they talked about it being real. Others also noted that they would stream the full movie on YouTube due to this kissing scene.

Nadia's acting was rated highly by many people in the comment section such that they hailed her with lovely words.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the Nadia and Chike kissing scene in the Love Reborn movie:

mliboqoyi said:

"Beautiful Story, Nadia Buari you were amazing as usual but I was hoping the guy could reveal himself earlier. I just finished watching the movie."

cheque_judith said:

"Small small the love human being oh, I’m still healing , healing process hard pass Nigeria."

franciscaedwin6 said:

"Your acting was 101% perfect🔥❤️🙌."

vivianekpewu said:

"This is what I will watch today before my kids come from school 💃💃💃💃."

franciscaedwin6 said:

"Nice story Mrs Njoku🙌beautiful and scary😍."

iamkhadijatukorley said:

"I will watch it now😢hw3 ego nice I can tell."

blodxlot_dada said:

"What of Ramsey Noah? Or na new love be this. Eh babe."

Official flier of Love Reborn

Nadia Buari stars in a new romantic movie with Chike Daniels. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Fan spots Nadia Buari shopping at mall

YEN.com.gh reported that a fan shopping at the Manet branch of China Mall spotted Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.

She was dressed in a simple all-black outfit as she walked through the halls of the mall holding a receipt without the company of anyone.

The video got many people admiring how humble Nadia was, while others admired her beauty in the comments

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh