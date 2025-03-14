Ralph St Williams, in a video, made up with Member of Parliament Stephen Amoah a day after he was arrested

In a video, the human rights activist cracked jokes with the MP, showing remorse and referred to him as a father figure

MP for Gomoa Central Kwame A Plus was also in the mix, serving as a mediator for peace to prevail between the two

Fix The Country activist Ralph St Williams has reconciled with Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah a day after his arrest following a confrontation with the lawmaker.

In a video circulating online, Ralph shared a light-hearted moment with the MP, showing remorse and referring to him as a father figure. Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus played a key role in resolving the issue, acting as a mediator between the two.

The pair laughed and cracked jokes over the matter, with MP Amoah urging him not to behave in a rowdy manner. He further asked Ralph questions revolving around his personal life and laughed with him over his answers.

Ralph and Stephen Amoah have another argument

Ironically, despite making up, the pair had another argument over a statement Ralph claimed the MP made at the police station, but the politician quickly denied it.

However, they had a back-and-forth for some seconds but A-Plus was quick to cool things down, and the pair made merry again.

Ralph St Williams was arrested after confronting Stephen Amoah outside Parliament during the 2025 Budget reading. He recorded the MP on his phone and questioned him about the poor roads and living conditions in Nhyiaeso.

Ralph said he had visited the constituency the previous day and was disappointed with what he saw. He accused the MP, who has been in office for eight years, of neglecting the people.

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing Ralph of trying to embarrass the MP.

Hours later, Ralph was arrested, with reports suggesting Stephen Amoah was behind it. In a video from a police vehicle, the activist described the arrest as unfair and linked it to his confrontation with the MP.

Ralph was released from police custody on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The following day, he met with Stephen Amoah, and the two settled their differences.

St Williams, Stephen Amoah's peace stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

salemahmedsalem8 said:

"Ralph, Oliver & all these so called activists remind me of Rawlings & his akrɔmfo, who took power in 1981 and pretended They were fighting for the masses but secretly sold Ghana's assets."

CHILD OF GOD wrote:

"I will advise Raph not to sacrifice his opportunity to those politicians cos he could even lead the country.Look at Aplus and the deputy minister of agriculture."

blac🇨🇦 said:

"Yh I like the message Ralph sent to the HON. but the approach wasn't cool."

oliverniiarmah commented:

"This is what I want to see: we should be kind to everyone."

Xonam Gemadzi reacted:

"But wait. I thought the mp said he does not know him, but ye knew he used stone to hit some one's car. Hmmm."

IGP Dampare's replacement COP Yohunu dances

In other news revolving around political figures, the newly appointed IGP surprised Ghanaians with his electric dance moves.

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of him in elation, celebrating the appointment on the dance floor, went viral on social media.

Christian Tetteh Yohunu replaced outgoing IGP George Akuffo Dampare, who was appointed by the previous administration.

