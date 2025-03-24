Bishop Daniel Obinim held a public funeral service for his late sister Madam Gina on Saturday, March 22, 2025

Many prominent personalities including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Mr Beautiful attended the funeral service

Bishop Obinim, in a video, could not hold back his tears as he bade farewell to his sister before her final burial

International God's Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim buried his late sister Gina at a public funeral on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Bishop Daniel Obinim weeps uncontrollably as he mourns his late sister at her funeral. Photo source: @ondemstudios

Many prominent Ghanaian pastors and personalities including businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Prophet Emmanuel Kobi Badu, actor Mr Beautiful, Bishop Ajagurajah, Reverend Dr Kwadwo Bempah and many others attended the funeral service to commiserate with Bishop Obinim and his grieving family.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim, whose marriage to his wife Florence Obinim recently came under public scrutiny over infidelity allegations and an alleged second marriage to actress Benedicta Gafah, was spotted weeping uncontrollably as he watched the mortal remains of his late sister before she was taken to the cemetery for her burial.

Bishop Obinim with his wife Florence Obinim and their kids. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries

The International God's Way Church founder had to be consoled by some associates and attendees at the funeral, who shared words of encouragement and escorted him to his seat as the funeral service continued.

Bishop Obinim and some family members later read touching tributes to pay their last respects to the late Madam Gina, who reportedly had a close relationship with the pastor and was considered by many as his twin due to their striking resemblance.

The video of Bishop Obinim weeping uncontrollably as he mourned his late sister is included below:

Reactions to Bishop Obinim weeping at funeral

The video of Bishop Daniel Obinim weeping uncontrollably at his late sister Gina's funeral service garnered sympathy from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to express their condolences.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments from social media users below:

