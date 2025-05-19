Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has donated to the Nyame Dua orphanage as part of her daughter's birthday celebration

Tracey Boakye and her family presented different food items and toiletries to the needy children at the orphanage

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video that Tracey Boakye posted on her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has made a generous donation to Nyame Dua Children's Home in Accra on May 18, 2025, as part of her daughter's birthday celebration.

Tracey Boakye's second child, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyria, celebrated her birthday on May 13, 202,5, in grand style.

Tracey Boakye donates food items to celebrate her daughter's birthday. Photo credit: @traceyboakye.

In a trending video, Ghanaian celebrity couple Tracey Boakye and her handsome husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and their three lovely children looked classy in designer outfits as they arrived at the orphanage to spend time with the kids.

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira and her mother wore coordinating outfits; they stole the show with their stylish tops and denim skirts and modelled in matching white sneakers.

Tracey Boakye donates to an orphanage

The rich family donated food items, including bags of rice, assorted drinks, different brands of biscuits, boxes of tomatoes paste, packs of bottle water and toiletries in the trending video.

Tracey Boakye's daughter also gave out special, curated gifts to the younger ones as she followed in the footsteps of her lovely mother to learn about the act of giving.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video as Tracey Boakye and her family surprised an orphanage with food and drinks. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ntoma_trendz stated:

"God bless you and your family.. may you be rewarded in a thousand folds."

Phyl stated:

"Nyame nhyira wo Yaa 👏🏾. Your life has had an impact on all who believed and those who doubted."

louisakanu6866 stated:

"May God Almighty continue to bless you and your family. You are highly favored. 😍😍."

adjoa__rose stated:

"God continue to bless you and replenish you IJN 🙌❤️❤️❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

Tracey Boakye's daughter celebrates her birthday

Ghanaian movie producer Tracey Boakye's daughter, Lucille Nana Akua Nhyria, nearly broke the internet with her stylish look for her birthday shoot.

The young style influencer was photographed rocking a yellow short-sleeved top designed with floral appliqué and paired it with pants, and she posed with swag for the cameras.

Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira looked gorgeous in a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle, and she left it loose at her back.

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye slays in a green dress

Ghanaian celebrity mother Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a green flared dress for her daughter's photoshoot.

The proud mother wore a beautiful curly ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with long eyelashes for her daughter's photoshoot.

She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and completed her look with white sandals.

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye rocks a black dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye, a Ghanaian actress, who celebrated her birthday in style.

Tracey Boakye donned two custom-fitting outfits designed by Jennifer Mensah for her birthday picture photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's effortlessly stylish Instagram birthday pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh