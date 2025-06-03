Nigerian streamer Peller and his girlfriend, and content creator Jarvis, have explained what sparked their altercation at Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham's movie premiere

On Peller's TikTok stream, Jarvis explained that the reason they argued was that he wanted to record a TikTok challenge and she was not

Many people weighed in on their feud, while others shared their admiration for the bond they share

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian streamer Peller and his girlfriend, and content creator Jarvis, were captured in an argument at Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham's movie premiere.

Peller and Jarvis at Toyin Abraham’s Iyalode movie premiere. Image Credit: @peller089 and @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis' arguement

In a video trending on social media, Jarvis and Peller were seen exchanging words as other Nigerian celebrities and passersby stepped in to calm the situation.

They were then seen leaving the premiere of Toyin Abraham's movie titled Iyalode held on June 2, 2025.

The videos trending on social media, which were screen-recorded from Peller's in real life stream on Twitch, the couple cleared the air on what transpired.

In explaining her side of the story, Jarvis said that Peller approached her and requested that they do one more TikTok, and the video would entail them doing their viral challenge.

She said that she told him no because that would be his punishment before they moved to the car to leave the venue.

"That was the only thing ooo. Na TikTok video make this one dey cry yesterday. I told him that babe even if we hop onto that sound in the next five years, it would still go far. We are the ones topping the chart." Jarvis said.

Streamer Peller, on the other hand, explained that what hurt him the most was that Jarvis's dress was dragging on the floor, and it was getting dirty. He said he complained about it to her since they had yet to attend the after party, and her outfit was already dirty.

"I told her, Jarvis, as you are walking, be carrying the cloth. She now said, "What is wrong if you carry it for me? Can't you carry it for me?" You should have said it in a respectful way," Peller recounted the altercation from the previous night.

Video if Peller and Jarvis' arguement

Reactions to Peller and Jarvis's argument

The reactions of social media users regarding the altercation between Jarvis and Peller at the premiere of Toyin Abraham's movie, Iyalode, are below:

iam_tifexx said:

"No matter how they explain to us abeg do not judge 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

༺𝔐𝔞𝔐𝔞༻☺️🫠 said:

"😂😂😂 nothin sweet me pass the yeye English wey he dey speak with pride😂😂"

💕𝕬𝖋𝖞𝖆🧸 𝖘𝖊𝖗𝖜𝖆𝖆🎀 said:

"Na car you get oo not chariot and horses 😭😂😂."

First Boy🌟 said:

"At this point we no wan Dey hear Weytin cause their arguments😂 nah settlement matters the most🤗❤️."

Anee cammy said:

"Jarvis is really calm oo. How naww we want gbasgbos😂😂😂😂."

Jarvis explains what ensued

Peller explains his side of the story

Peller and Jarvis look beautiful in Nigerian traditional wear. Image Credit: @peller089 and @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller clashes with girlfriend Jarvis after Ghana trip

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian streamer Peller made headlines again, this time for a public fallout with his girlfriend, Jarvis, shortly after his trip to Ghana.

Jarvis took to social media to express her displeasure, accusing Peller of disrespecting their relationship during his stay in Accra from April 10 to 13, 2025. She claimed his actions while abroad crossed the line and were unacceptable.

The drama escalated after videos of Peller hanging out and having fun with a group of popular female content creators in Ghana surfaced online. The viral videos triggered widespread reactions, with many weighing in on the state of the couple's relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh