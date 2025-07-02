Dela Yawo Seade was the victim of an unfortunate robbery incident on the GIMPA stretch on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

In a video, the actress recounted how the incident unfolded and her approach in foiling the armed robber's attempt

Dela Yawo Seade also advised Ghanaians about the dangers of the GIMPA stretch and how they could escape from it

Ghanaian actress Dela Yawo Seade has courted attention after she escaped a robbery incident while in traffic on the GIMPA stretch on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Moments after experiencing the terrifying incident, the former Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant finalist took to social media to recount her ordeal.

In a video, Dela Yawo Seade shared that an armed robber opened the doors of her car while she was stuck in traffic and tried to steal her handbag from the front passenger seat.

She noted that the robber struck her on her chest multiple times as he grappled with her for the handbag before running away.

She said:

"Armed robbers on the GIMPA stretch opened my car. I didn't realise that the car wasn't locked. I was in traffic, and it was a go-slow. They opened my car, and a guy was hitting me on my chest. He picked up the bag and, for some reason, left it."

"So I have this spray bottle that I use. It was in front of the car in the passenger side. He literally punched my face and chest, and I don't know what I was holding onto. Maybe I was holding onto the bag, and he couldn't take the bag from me, so he shut the door."

Dela Yawo Seade said the armed robber quickly bolted from the scene and entered a nearby bush after she almost hit him with her car while she sped to escape the terrifying incident.

She said the robber left without stealing any of her belongings, including her smartphone, which was on her lap while she drove on the GIMPA stretch.

The former Miss Africa beauty pageant contestant expressed shock over the incident as she had previously witnessed a similar robbery attempt involving another individual a while ago.

Dela Yawo Seade advised motorists to ensure that their cars were always locked with the windows closed whenever they used the GIMPA stretch at night.

The 2021 Ghana Movie Awards nominee also expressed pride for being prepared and able to confront the armed robber during the unfortunate incident.

She later shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the armed robber took away an empty Zara bag, which contained a bottle she had taken to a movie set to shoot some movie scenes.

The video of Dela Yawo Seade recounting the GIMPA stretch robbery incident is below:

Dela Yawo Seade confirms that the armed robber stole her Zara bag below:

Reactions to Dela Yawo Seade's robbery incident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AsieduMends commented:

"We thank God you’re safe ❤️."

ameyaw112 said:

"Hmm, I still remember when they tried to steal my phone at the same area back when I was doing my national service in 2006."

GabbySirh wrote:

"We thank God you’re safe. It’s only God that saved you because these guys always use weapons."

eddievanbossu_ commented:

"Thank God you're safe. You need pepper sprays or taser shockers in your car just in case."

