US-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle counted some money she got from a nightclub she went to after she got home.

The actress in a video narrated how she got the money even though she did not have to do so much for it.

Princess Shyngle picks up over $800 on a nightclub floor. Photo credit: @princesshyngle

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, Princess Shyngle said a man was spraying money on some ladies at the club. However, the ladies did not pick it, so she decided to collect it.

“So yesterday at the club, this guy was spraying some girls' money. These girls were just sitting there. They left the money on the floor for like 30 minutes. I went and picked up all the money. It was not just one. This guy was spraying hundreds, fifties, twenties, fives, and these girls were just there forming. Free money and you are forming in this economy?”

She arranged the money according to the notes and counted it in the video. After sharing how much she got, Princess Shyngle said anytime people don’t pick up the money others spray, and she is around, she would collect them all.

“So, I finished counting everything. We have $300 in ones and a total of $860. $860 on the floor. Lucky me. Girls should keep doing this. When I’m around and a guy is spraying you money, please don’t pick it up, be forming.”

In the caption of her video, she said:

“What would you have done if you were in my shoes? The Gambian in me made me pick up all the money 😂😂😆😆.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Princess Shyngle for picking money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Princess Shyngle shared on Instagram. Read them below:

Tiannahsplacempire said:

“My correct babe ❤️😂😂😂 who form help.”

Ozioma_electronics wrote:

“But do they act uninterested in the money, some say it’s a taboo too 😂

O.g.e.c.h.y said:

“Who else checked the equivalent to naira??? Plz call me when next you’re going 😂😂.”

_charlesborn wrote:

“1.3 million plus on d floor hmmmm if I hear say I no pick😂😂😂😂 Infact ma catch I go dey catch as e dey fly.”

fodi_fatimah said:

“The Gambian in you can never let you ❤️🔥😢leave the money unpick 👏👏….. we’re proud ❤️.”

Ugmama2 wrote:

“You're not. Sisterhood is proud of you 😍😍😍😍😍. Pls share small for me, make I follow you jolly my beautiful ebony @princesshyngle.”

Princessujubabes said:

“I have done it before on the club and I went home with some good cash...no time jor.”

V_i_l_l_o_w wrote:

“Me and my friend will pick everything and even drag the money from the guy's hand 😂😂😂 @dearcuddles_ I lie.”

