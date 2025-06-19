Ghanaian movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso has blasted Ghanaians for promoting Tyler Perry's movies

The CEO of Sparrow Productions stated that Tyler Perry doesn't care about Ghanaians whether we hype his movies or not

Some social media users have commented on Shirley Frimpong Manso's viral video that Zionfelix posted on Instagram

Award-winning filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso has criticised movie lovers for hyping Tyler Perry's last movie.

The producer of Adams Apple and Shampaign movies with top stars like Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, and Naa Ashorkor stated that Ghanaians don't support and promote her movies like how they are writing reviews about the Straw movie.

Shirley Frimpong Manso blasts Ghanaians for hyping Tyler Perry's Straw movie. Photo credit: @shirleyfrimpongmanso.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the Shirley frankly asked the presenter Doreen Avio why Ghanaians movies don't get free publicity on social media, blogs and airplays like foreign movies.

"I saw something going around recently. I believe Tyler Perry released a movie called Straw, and social media has been buzzing about it ever since. However, I don't recall ever receiving this kind of attention when I made a movie, so it's not balanced."

"Why are we discussing Tyler Perry's film when a Shirley Frimpong Manso film might easily receive the same level of attention? We have released documentaries that look critically at a wide range of topics."

"The Ghanaian film industry can yet achieve far greater success. Furthermore, I don't think the government is the sole solution; I think the media and the business sector may also be helpful.

Shirley Frimpong Manso slams Ghanaians on live radio

Movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso has urged Ghanaians to support local movies just as much as they hype Tyler Perry's movies. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Sandraaddo_ stated:

"How well does she promote it? She produces good movies but i think she should do more promotions on it❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Iammrswirekoh stated:

"Oh, but I remember how much Ghanaians talked about "The Perfect Picture"...It was huge."

Akosua_nokturnal stated:

"Does she give Ghanaians attention????? Everyone knows Tyler Perry and even the leading cast."

qu.eku_pictures stated:

"Oh but I do not think Shirley is being fair. Ghanaians have really supported you, Waa. Your scripts and video production were just superb. Well, I have forgotten about that popular series she did! But mehn, Ghanaians have been very supportive. Though you, Joselyn Dumas and Naa Ashorkor were discovered well, just to mention a few. It just may be that the buzz didn’t translate into revenue so you slowed a little bit, or your market focus changed! Apart from his (Tyler) Madea character movies, Acrimony, which were out on Netflix. All his movies have been accessible on Netflix. It’s just recently you launched the YouTube channels. So, please give it time and continue to remind Ghanaians of their love for you, and it will all align."

Sir_justice_man stated:

"She is right ❤️She has produced amazing movies but we no dey hype them 😢We are sorry Shirley."

Theadomedmund stated:

"Aunty Shirley we love you and your movies but We are talking about Tyler Perry and Taraji movie Ooh, it wasn't only Ghanaians that talked about STRAW it was global so please don't make comparisons like this. Tyler Perry is up there globally please focus and one day you may get there too....! I love You."

The Instagram video is below:

Nadia Buari recreates a scene in the Straw movie

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has taken over the internet by masterfully reenacting moments from Tyler Perry's most recent movie, Straw.

Nadia Buari, who has become an A-lister for her extraordinary skill and has quickly established herself as one of the best African actors who can replace Taraji P. Henson in the Straw movie.

She played the role of Janiyah (Taraji P. Henson), a worker who fought for her pay cheque from her ruthless boss Richard (Glynn Turman), in a particularly powerful action sequence.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Gloria Sarfo admires Taraji P. Henson's acting prowess

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, who has praised American actress Taraji P. Henson's remarkable acting abilities.

In the film Straw, directed by Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson played the part of a struggling single mother.

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's post as she complimented the Hollywood actress on Instagram.

