Ghana's ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare, grabbed attention after attending an event in the wake of her political appointment

Sinare, accompanied by Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, appeared together at the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN)-UG General Meeting

Ghanaians praised Kalsoume Sinare's beauty, grace, and class and hailed her as a positive representative of the NDC party

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana’s ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare, caused a stir on social media by appearing at a public event following her appointment.

Kalsoume Sinare causes stir at the TEIN-UG General meeting, held at the University of Ghana on Friday, July 18, 2025. Image credit: @kalsoume, @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress was one of the main speakers at the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN)-UG General Meeting on Friday, July 18, 2025.

TEIN, the students' wing of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), held the event at the Confucius Institute Conference room at the University of Ghana.

Kalsoume Sinare showed up to the event dressed in a beautiful African print cloth, reflecting her love for indigenous styles.

Her modest outfit included a scarf and a black handbag, which she paired with black shoes

Sinare was accompanied by her close friend Samira Yakubu, a popular producer known as actress Jackie Appiah's manager.

Their presence at the event caused a stir on social media, where users praised their combined beauty and elegance.

The TikTok video of Kalsoume Sinare’s appearance at the TEIN event is below.

Kalsoume Sinare appointed ambassador to Spain

Veteran Ghallywood actress Kalsoume Sinare won plaudits on social media after being announced as the choice for Ghana’s next ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

Her appointment was announced via a statement from the Presidency, released on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Despite her strong political ties to the NDC, being the sister of long-time party leader Alhaji Said Sinare, her appointment arrived unexpectedly.

It led to jubilation in Ghana’s creative arts sector, with many actors and actresses congratulating her for bringing honour to their industry.

Sinare’s appearance at the TEIN-UG event arrived against the backdrop of her recent appointment, raising anticipation for her speech.

The Facebook post with details of her appointment is below.

Kalsoume Sinare’s TEIN appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media reacting to Kalsoume Sinare's appearance at the TEIN-UG NDC event.

lindabestowed said:

"Kalsoume looks sooo beautiful, elegant, and classy. She's so deserving of her appointment 🙌🙌."

kama_sly_tv wrote:

"NDC doesn't have just the men; they have the women too 😂😂😂 . The satan party has Hawa 'Van Damme' Koomson."

masiedu14 commented:

"NDC people are beautiful and handsome."

itslulaslife said:

"My sweet Mummy 💞💞. Ghana is so lucky to have you."

jeronzy wrote:

"She always dressed modestly, and I love it 😍."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama

"Ndc de3 3y3 bless party 😘🥰❤️."

Kalsoume Sinare shows off handsome son

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kalsoume Sinare flaunted her handsome son with footballer Tony Baffoe, Shaquille.

Sinare shared a photo of her son and praised him for achieving a new milestone in his life.

The Instagram post, shared on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, praised Shaquille for passing his exams to become a FIFA agent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh