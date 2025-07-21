Moesha Boduong has publicly spoken for the first time in months as she continued her recovery from a stroke

In a video, the embattled socialite sent a message to Ghanaians and spoke about her plans for the future after recovery

Moesha Boduong recently made the headlines after a video of Amanda Agyapong spoon-feeding her went viral

Embattled Ghanaian actress and model Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong, popularly known as Moesha Boduong, has spoken for the first time after her recent encounter with business mogul Kennedy Agyapong's wife, Amanda Agyapong.

Moesha Boduong speaks after a visit from Amanda Agyapong and expresses interest in doing God’s work. Photo source: @moesha_boduong_daily1, @evandernanaprempeh

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video viewed by YEN.com.gh, the socialite showed positive signs of improvement in her health as she expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their prayers and support while continuing her recovery from her health issues.

She said:

"Guys, thank you all so much for caring for me when I was sick and praying for me. God bless you all."

Moesha Boduong also expressed optimism about making a full recovery from the health issues that have plagued her life in recent years.

The embattled actress pledged to turn her life around and embrace a life of evangelism if she regained her full fitness from the stroke. She also noted that she was still a star despite her current condition.

She said:

"I will get healed by God, and I will do God's work. Thank you all so much, and I am a star."

Moesha Boduong's remarks come days after Amanda Agyapong visited her residence to check up on her amid her recovery.

Amanda Agyapong spoon-feeds Moesha Boduong during her visit to her home. Photo source: @amtheirfavourite

Source: Instagram

In a viral video on social media, the socialite evoked sadness among Ghanaians as she was spotted being spoon-fed rice by Amanda on the bed in a room.

Moesha Boduong's health issues and recovery

Moesha Buodong had been bedridden for two years now after suffering a severe stroke, which left the right side of her body paralysed and affected her ability to walk freely without assistance from people around her.

Within the past year, the socialite, who was once a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, has frequented churches and traditional herbalists in search of a solution to her medical condition, which has also left her in financial ruin.

In recent months, Moesha Boduong has shared encouraging updates on her recovery from stroke. She has also regularly shared videos of herself having fun and interacting with her friends and family.

The video of Moesha Boduong speaking after a visit from Amanda Agyapong is below:

Reactions to Moesha's remarks after Amanda's visit

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Shauna commented:

"Son of David, please have mercy on her and heal her in Jesus' mighty name. Amen."

Golden Efya said:

"God will heal you completely, Moesha 🙏🏻."

iamdianasante commented:

"Her speech is good. I am happy she is well. 😍😍😍."

aben.a798 wrote:

"Oh, she can speak, so why is that eating video circulating, disgracing her like that?"

akuadrinda said:

"Aww, when I remember Moesha at SHS, and see her today in this situation, I just tell God to heal her."

feliciayeboah673 commented:

"It is well, dear. You will be fine in Jesus' name. Amen 🙏🏾❤️."

Moesha dances at home amid recovery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong danced at home while recovering from her severe health issues.

In a video, the socialite and her friend beamed with excitement as they partied inside a plush room.

The video of Moesha Boduong dancing triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

