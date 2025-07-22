Rapper Sarkodie has set social media abuzz after sharing details about his highly anticipated Rapperholic concert in Kumasi, the first in history

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Sarkodie announced the date, venue and debuted the artwork for the concert

Sarkodie’s post sparked massive excitement online, with many fans from Kumasi and beyond expressing their eagerness to attend the concert

Rapper Sarkodie has sparked excitement on social media after announcing the date, venue and other details of his upcoming Rapperholic concert in Kumasi.

Sarkodie secured permission to host the historic concert in Kumasi during his visit to Manhyia Palace on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The rapper has organised the annual concert in Accra since 2011 and decided to have a homecoming concert this year.

News of his trip to Manhyia was met with wildly positive reactions online as Kumasi fans expressed their anticipation for the concert.

In a post shared to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Sarkodie has shared details of his upcoming concert.

He officially debuted the artwork for the concert, which he has titled Rappherholic: Homecoming.

The event would be held on September 27, 2025, at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi.

Tickets for the Kumasi Rapperholic concert go on sale on Friday, 25 July.

The Instagram post with details of the upcoming Rapperholic concert is below.

Sarkodie receives royal treatment at Manhyia

The rapper and his entourage arrived at Manhyia Palace to fanfare as they appeared before the Asantehene.

During the meeting, Sarkodie made an official request to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to be allowed to host his concert in the city.

The Asantehene expressed happiness at the rapper’s decision to finally bring his concert home.

He also expressed an interest in attending the event, to the delight of Sarkodie and his team.

Sarkodie also received a huge honour when he was given access to sign the VIP visitors’ book at the palace.

A TikTok video of Sarkodie during his Manhyia visit is below.

Sarkodie’s Rapperholic announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered comments from social media in reaction to Sarkodie’s announcement about Rapperholic.

ameyaw112 said:

"Nana Sarkodie the 10th."

thinker_thebarber wrote:

"Come on, President 👑."

kojo_kay_ commented:

"I’m coming all the way from New York 🏙️!!🔥🔥. This is going to be history!!!"

cedis_rkt said:

"This one is for Kumasi. It’s a must-go for me. 👏🔥😂"

Shadrack Amonoo Crabe 👁‍🗨 wrote:

"We’re All Repping this One! OKODIE🦅!! ❤️❤️🇬🇭🔥🔥👑🙌🏿🙌🏿.

Sage Kenny 🐺🦍 | Digital Marketer commented:

"Flight booked 🔥."

Big Paradise said:

"You wise pass😂😂😂. Naaa, you’re so wise. Strategic plan paa nie."

Sarkodie chases after wife at concert

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie stirred online reactions after losing track of his wife during an event.

The rapper was performing in Kumasi when he got alarmed after noticing his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, was not close by him.

Sarkodie, looking confused, was seen in a video asking people close by if they knew the location of the mother of his two children.

The video sparked humorous responses on social media, with netizens praising Sarkodie for showcasing his caring and loving side.

