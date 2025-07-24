Ghanaian highlife music legend, Paa Solo, has reportedly lost his wife, Susie Ampiah, after a lengthy battle with illness

The news of Paa Solo's wife's death was reported on social media by a family friend, TikTok creator Mama Reggie, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Ampiah's cause of death was not confirmed, but Paa Solo has openly spoken about his wife going blind and becoming bedridden for the past several years

Ghanaians have taken to social media and expressed condolences to the music legend over his tragic loss

Legendary Ghanaian highlife superstar Paa Solo of Sibo Brothers fame has reportedly lost his wife, Susie Ampiah, eliciting a wave of sympathy online.

TikTok creator Mama Reggie, a family friend who has previously featured Paa Solo on her channel, disclosed the news in a post shared on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Ampiah’s cause of death was not confirmed, but Paa Solo has openly spoken about his wife losing her sight and becoming bedridden for the past several years.

The news of Paa Solo’s wife’s death sparked reactions from concerned Ghanaians, who expressed their sympathies with the star.

Over the years, Paa Solo has bemoaned his music career, describing it as unproductive.

He said he has released countless hits but never benefited from the revenue generated by his music.

The TikTok video announcing the death of Paa Solo’s wife is below.

Paa Solo opens up on wife’s illness

Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, the veteran Ghanaian musician said that his wife had mysteriously gone blind and had become bedridden for several years.

He told host Kwasi Aboagye that he had been taking care of her since her ailment, taking a toll on him and his finances.

The veteran singer noted that his wife’s illness occurred when he was facing other life challenges.

He recalled how a mansion he owned was seized from him after losing a court case, leaving him stripped of the only property he had acquired after two decades of singing.

Paa Solo rose to fame as a member of the Sibo Brothers group, which has released countless highlife hits since the 1990s.

The TikTok video of Paa Solo speaking about his wife’s condition and other life challenges is below.

Ghanaians react to Paa Solo’s wife’s death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the news of Paa Solo losing his wife.

Poliman🇺🇸 said:

"That woman has suffered a lot 😭, and Paa Solo has tried his best."

yusmu7 wrote:

"Please let's help our Brother Solo 🙏. He is one of our living legends."

Maame Charlotte commented:

"Aww, Rest in heaven."

Boatemaa said:

"Awww, I know her at Tema comm 25 Bediako 😭😭😭😭😭😭. RIP mum."

Alicia Mama wrote:

"Awwwww, Susie nyamebekyere beposo dunkwau ni. RIP."

Awŵwww 😭😭😭😭 commented:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Rosina Kwakye said:

"God bless you more, bra. May her soul rest in peace."

