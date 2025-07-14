Ace broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has made his much-awaited return to the airwaves after going off at the beginning of the year

Sefa Kayi, the longstanding host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, resumed his duties on July 14, 2025, to a rousing welcome

His return comes just weeks after the NDC resolved its differences with Peace FM and ended its five-year boycott

Sefa Kayi made his comeback on Monday, July 14, 2025. He arrived to much cheering from colleagues and other people on site.

Kwami Sefa Kayi makes a grand return as Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show host. Photo source: @peace1043fm

Source: Instagram

Kwame Sefa Kayi's absence from Peace FM

Sefa Kayi, the longstanding host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show, has been absent from the programme since the start of 2025.

Initially, he was thought to have gone on a regular leave, but it later emerged that his absence was due to his long-standing dispute with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Recall that the NDC boycotted Sefa Kayi's show in May 2020. The boycott was over an issue between Sefa Kayi and the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, in 2019. Kwame Sefa Kayi nearly sacked Sammy Gyamfi, the then Communication Officer of the party, from the morning show during an episode after the latter allegedly disrespected him.

Shortly after President John Mahama was sworn into office after the NDC's win in the 2024 elections, rumours started that the party was asking Sefa Kayi's employers to remove him for his role as the morning show host.

His long absence thus deepened the rumour that he had either been sacked from the media house or forced to resign.

However, Sefa Kayi granted an interview dismissing these reports and assuring the public of his return.

Kwami Sefa Kayi and NDC's Sammy Gyamfi's impasse in 2020 is reported to have triggered the latter's absence from Peace FM. Photo source: Kwami Sefa Kayi, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

NDC resolves differences with Peace FM

As the speculations went viral, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a.k.a. General Mosquito, announced an end to the party's boycott of Peace FM.

In an interview on June 20, 2025, General Mosquito indicated that the party had resolved its differences with Peace FM and was ready to return to the Kokrokoo morning show.

"Several meetings have been held and we have reached an amicable solution. The political parties and media are allies. From today, as National Chairman, I want to inform Ghanaians that we have ended our boycott of the Kokrokoo show," he said.

Following the announcement, the NDC began sending representatives to Kokrokoo, with the sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesse announcing on a recent episode that Sefa Kayi was set to return in the middle of July.

Sefa Kayi returns to Peace FM in style

True to Nana Yaw Kesse's words, Sefa Kayi resumed duties as the Kokrokoo host. In a video, the ace broadcaster was spotted riding into the station's premises in a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

Upon arrival, many of his colleagues trooped to his car to welcome him. Those who could not get down waited at their office doorsteps to catch a glimpse of him.

Watch the video below:

Not long after getting into his office, the Managing Director (MD) of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson, accompanied by newscaster Akosua Sarpong, went in to welcome him.

Watch the video below:

When Sefa Kayi entered the studio to begin work, he was given a rousing welcome by those present, including Adwoa Yeboah Agyei and Maame Biama Kwafo.

See the video below:

Reactions to Sefa Kayi's return to Peace FM

The return of Kwami Sefa Kayi as the host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo has ignited excitement among listeners of the show. Some took to the comment sections to share their thoughts and best wishes. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below.

benzycare said:

"How you are celebrated tells who you are. Welcome back, Chairman General 🙌 ❤️."

ewurasigee said:

"My hubby and I are so happy and dancing in the car hearing your voice, hallelujah To God be the GLORY ❤️❤️."

paulinaatadana said:

"I'm even teary now 😢😢😢😢😢😢On God and 4 God n country, we thank you, man no be God🙌🙌and God doesn't have or need party card🙌aduru biaaaa nka demo 🙌🙌🙌."

Sefa Kayi's daughter bonds with her mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa, had recently had a bonding moment with her mother Irene Opare.

Fafa and Opare, a veteran actress, had their moment during her grandmother's funeral, when they took to the dancefloor.

The renowned actress and her daughter's heartwarming moment garnered significant reactions online.

