Multiple award-winning actress Tracey Boakye gave her fans a glimpse of how she and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, were celebrating their third wedding anniversary

She shared a video of them enjoying a jet car ride, and in the caption, mentioned that they were celebrating in Turks and Caicos

Several Ghanaian celebrities and fans took to the commetn section to congratulate them and to admire how they were celebrating abroad

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, celebrated their third wedding anniversary in Turks and Caicos.

Tracey Boakye and her husband in Turks

Tracey on Instagram shared a video of her and Mr Badu Ntiamoah enjoying fun times on a luxury jet sports car.

Her husband was in the driver's seat as he drove at top speed, as the star actress danced and looked joyful. They were also seen popping champagne, pouring it into two separate glasses and sharing a toast.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah gave her fans a glimpse of how she was enjoying her marriage.

The mother of three mentioned that love was sweet and beautiful. She emphasised that one could only experience that if one were married to the right person. For her, the right person was Mr Badu Ntiamoah.

" Love is So Sweet and Beautiful, when you’re Married to the right person @frank_badu_ntiamoah 3years Down! It’s a forever thing 👌 #francey22 #turksandcaicosislands🇹🇨 "

Reactions as Tracey and husband celebrate their wedding anniversary

Actresses Fella Makafui and Salma Mumin, media personality Tima Kumkum and several others took to the comment section to congratulate Tracey and her husband on their three-year marriage milestone.

Others also talked about how they were celebrating it in the Turks and Caicos Islands as they admired their luxury lifestyle.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to The Badu-Ntiamoahs celebrating their third marriage anniversary are below:

iamtimakumkum said:

"Congratulations, my people❤️."

satisluxuryhair said:

"Obaa yaa you married right 😍😍😍. God bless your home always Ma🙌. Happy Anniversary 😍."

yaa_amonu said:

"Woow 😍😍😍ne f3 apicki papa 😁🤣."

darlenebk said:

"Too much sauce 🔥🔥🔥 omg ONE LIFE MY SUPER LOVERS 😍😍😍😍💯💯💯💯💯."

her_ladyship_adasi said:

"3f3 ruff 😍😍🫠🤩🤩🤩🤩."

akosua_becklyn_ said:

"Faithful is our God🔥🙌A big congratulations love❤️God bless your home always👏Forever is the deal❤️."

aliceankomah said:

"You married right, right choice over there. More blessings to you and your husband 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Tracey Boakye celebrates husband's birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye pulled out all the stops to celebrate her husband, Frank Ntiamoah Badu, on his birthday, Friday, June 6.

In a heartwarming show of love, Tracey threw a party that left her husband visibly emotional. The luxurious event was attended by close friends and industry colleagues, including stars like Opoku Bilson and Bernice Asare.

Videos from the celebration surfaced online, showing the elegant decor, cheerful atmosphere, and the beautiful bond between the couple. Fans and followers have praised Tracey Boakye for the thoughtful gesture and how she continues to honour her husband in grand style.

