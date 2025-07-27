A heartwarming video showing President John Dramani Mahama in a brief conversation with Daddy Lumba has surfaced online

The two men looked happy and enjoyed each other's company in the short encounter at the Jubilee House

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the encounter even as they expressed their sadness

A video showing President John Dramani Mahama’s last public engagement with music legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has surfaced.

The video surfaced after Daddy Lumba died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

President Mahama and Daddy Lumba exchange pleasantries at the Jubilee House on Republic Day. Photo credit: @JDMahama

In the video on X, President John Mahama and his Vice President hosted some senior citizens on July 1, 2025, which is celebrated as Ghana’s Republic Day at the Jubilee House.

President Mahama walked into the hall and exchanged pleasantries with the invited senior citizens.

When he got to Daddy Lumba, the legendary musician gave the President a firm handshake while bowing to show reverence.

Daddy Lumba, who was in a blue jacket over a white shirt, and President Mahama had a brief conversation.

One could say it was a friendly one since the two laughed heartily at one point. After the short conversation, President Mahama moved on to shake two other people seated next to Daddy Lumba.

The musician, still standing to show reverence to the President, looked on as he greeted others close to his table. During all this, Daddy Lumba had a smile on his face to possibly show his admiration for President John Dramani Mahama.

President Mahama mourns Daddy Lumba

Meanwhile, President John Mahama paid tribute to Daddy Lumba following his untimely passing at 60.

The President shared his emotional tribute to the late icon on social media.

He also sent a comforting message to Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise Mahama for hosting Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Many applauded President John Mahama for his kind gesture and warmth. Others prayed for Daddy Lumba and his bereaved family. Read the comments below:

@big_shuq1 said:

“God bless President Mahama for honouring our legend 🙏.”

@mz.glorylove wrote:

“I'm really glad the president did this.”

@matildembulo said:

“Rest in eternal peace legend 🙏🏾🤍.”

@Atongo4gh wrote:

“As if that was to say goodbye, Mr. President.”

@lmdzarto said:

“This shows you President Mahama's character, inviting and showing love to someone who is a strong supporter of your enemy.”

@JasonMarti90498 wrote:

“Ah, yes, nothing says 'Republic Day' like a jam session with Daddy Lumba. Who knew celebrating democracy involved so much karaoke? 🎤🇬🇭.”

@ezradzidah said:

“JM is a good man… rest in peace, Lumba.”

@FluentLimited wrote:

“Such a memorable moment—two legends in one frame. A fitting tribute to Daddy Lumba’s legacy.”

