Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Photos of the SM boss's mother from her pre-birthday photoshoot session have emerged on social media

Many Ghanaians took to social media to celebrate Shatta Wale's mother on her 70th birthday

Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the biological mother of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

In a series of birthday photos shared by Accra-based radio station Hot 93.9 FM on their official Facebook page, the mother of the SM boss looked gorgeous as she flaunted her beauty.

Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah flashed a bright smile as she posed for the camera while wearing a colourful long kaftan-like dress.

Shatta Wale's mother, who had applied heavy makeup on her face for the photoshoot, complemented her outfit with a bold green statement necklace, small earrings, gold bangles and shoes for her classy and elegant look.

The photos of Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, as she celebrates her 70th birthday, are below:

Shatta Wale's past drama with his mother

Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah's 70th birthday celebration comes over a year after her public drama with her son.

In an emotional video which surfaced on social media in July 2024, she accused Shatta Wale of neglecting and breaking off communication with her for over ten years.

Madam Elsie, who almost broke down in tears, confirmed that she was homeless and was battling a severe illness while in the care of her sister and niece, Sharita Aheteku.

She also appealed to the public for funds to seek treatment at a medical facility and cater for her personal needs.

In a response to the allegations, Shatta Wale criticised his mother for bringing their private issues to the public. The dancehall artiste accused his mother of tarnishing his image and branding him as an irresponsible child to the public.

Shatta Wale eulogised his late stepmother, Madam Stella Gasu, whom he acknowledged as a better mother than Madam Elsie.

It later emerged that the SM boss had secured a well-furnished three-bedroom house for his mother after her public plea.

However, a leaked audio recording of Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah denying that she had received the keys to the lavish three-bedroom house surfaced.

She warned Shatta Wale's current PRO, Sammy Flex, to take down the video he posted on social media, claiming he had presented her with a house and threatened to take drastic action against him.

The former radio presenter later responded to the mother of the dancehall musician's threats and detailed his side of the story.

The video of Shatta Wale's mother accusing her son of neglect is below:

The video of Shatta Wale responding to his mother's allegations is below:

